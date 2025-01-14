How Many Games Will Gabriel Jesus Miss for Arsenal?
Just when Gabriel Jesus was rediscovering his form for Arsenal, the Brazilian suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Not only did Arsenal get eliminated from the FA Cup by a Manchester United side with 10 men for over 60 minutes, but they also lost Gabriel Jesus in the process. The 27-year-old was stretchered off the pitch in the first half after colliding with Bruno Fernandes at the edge of the box.
The injury comes at a cruel time for Jesus. After scoring just one goal in his first 20 appearances this season, the striker bagged a hat trick against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, a brace against the same side in the Premier League and a goal against Brentford on New Year's Day all within the last month.
Now, Mikel Arteta's squad will have to manage without Jesus moving forward.
Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the season for Arsenal. The club confirmed the striker suffered an ACL injury to his right knee and will undergo surgery.
"We will continue to keep everyone updated with Gabby’s recovery, with everyone at the club fully focused on supporting Gabby to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible," Arsenal announced in a club statement.
The blow comes right before the north London derby. Arteta will now be without Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and possibly Riccardo Calafiori against Spurs on Jan. 15.
The Gunners' teetering Premier League campaign cannot take many more injuries, especially to forwards. Arsenal opened the new year with just five goals in their first four matches of 2025, and three came against Brentford. Losing Jesus up top is yet another obstacle Arteta will have to overcome if he wants his side to truly challenge Liverpool for the title this season.