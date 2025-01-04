How Many Games Will Vinicius Junior Miss for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid will be without Vinícius Júnior moving forward after the winger received a straight red card against Valencia.
Tensions reached a boiling point for Vinícius Júnior at the Mestalla. What started as a sluggish night for Real Madrid ended as a disaster for the Brazilian. Stole Dimitrievski taunted Vinícius Júnior, prompting the 24-year-old to jump from the ground and shove the goalkeeper in the back of the head.
Referee Cesar Soto Grado reviewed the incident and ultimately decided to give Dimitrievski a yellow card and send Vinícius Júnior off. The Real Madrid winger had to be held back from the official and taken down the tunnel in the 79th minute.
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Real Madrid will appeal the decision, but should the red card stand, Vinícius Júnior is looking at a multi-match suspension.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Many Games Will Vinicius Junior Miss for Real Madrid?
Vinícius Júnior will likely miss two to four games for Real Madrid. The winger will have to serve at least the minimum suspension for his red card, which would be two games.
Since his red card came from an act of aggression, Vinícius Júnior faces a lengthier suspension of four to 12 matches. Spanish outlet Marca reported the Brazilian will not have to worry about a severe punishment, though, and will likely just be sidelined for two matches.
Vinícius Júnior will miss Real Madrid's Copa del Rey match against Deportiva Minera on Jan. 6, as well the Spanish Super Cup semifinals against Mallorca on Jan. 9. If his suspension is only two matches, then he will be available for the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 12, should Real Madrid advance in the competition.
A four-match ban would see the 24-year-old miss out on the final and the next Copa del Rey match for Los Blancos.