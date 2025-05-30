How Much Is the Champions League Trophy Worth And What It’s Made of
There are three main things a team gets for winning the UEFA Champions League—European soccer’s most prestigious and historic club competition.
First, there’s continental bragging rights. For at least the next year, the winner gets to call itself the best team in Europe—the one that rose above the rest to claim the crown.
Second, there’s a serious payday. The winner of the 2024/25 tournament is expected to take home up to $98.8 million—a huge sum that can be reinvested into new signings, infrastructure, or club operations.
And finally, there’s the trophy. A big one. That iconic piece of silverware—one of the most recognizable in all of world sports, not just soccer.
You’ve probably seen it lifted high under the confetti. But do you know what it’s actually made of? Or how much it’s really worth?
In case not, here’s everything you need to know.
What the Champions League Trophy Is Made of
The current UEFA Champions League trophy—the one you see lifted in those iconic post-match celebrations—is actually the fifth version of the design. It was introduced in 1968 after the previous trophy was permanently awarded to Real Madrid for their early dominance in the competition.
That’s because UEFA has a long-standing rule: any club that wins the Champions League five times in total or three times in a row earns the right to keep the original trophy. Real Madrid were the first to reach that milestone, and they’ve since been joined by Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan—each of whom owns their own version of the famous silverware.
These days, though, UEFA keeps the original and gives the club a full-size replica instead.
The trophy itself was crafted by Swiss jeweler Jürg Stadelmann. It’s made entirely of sterling silver, stands 73.5 cm tall, and weighs 7.5 kg—surprisingly light given its global significance.
According to Stadelmann, it took around 340 hours of work to complete.
The Estimated Monetary Value of the Champions League Trophy
According to sports apparel brand Canterbury, the UEFA Champions League trophy has a monetary value of only around $15,000. That figure might come as a shock—especially when compared to the value of other major sports trophies.
Take the FIFA World Cup trophy, for example. Made from 18-carat gold and mounted on two layers of malachite, it’s estimated to be worth around $20 million.
Then there’s the Borg-Warner Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Indianapolis 500. Made from sterling silver, it stands 1.625 meters tall, weighs 45 kilograms, and is reportedly worth about $1.3 million.
Even the Stanley Cup, awarded to the NHL playoff champion, carries an estimated value of around $650,000.
Why the Trophy’s True Value Is Far Greater
While the Champions League trophy may carry a relatively modest price tag compared to other major sports trophies, its true worth goes far beyond the material.
Winning the tournament doesn’t just come with the aforementioned multi-million dollar prize package—it also unlocks a flood of sponsorships, endorsements, and global revenue opportunities. For many clubs, lifting the trophy can be a financial game-changer, transforming their fortunes or strengthening their position at the top of world soccer.
But beyond the money, there’s something even more powerful at stake: legacy.
Lifting the Champions League trophy places a team on a short, elite list etched permanently into soccer's history. It’s a symbol of greatness, of having conquered Europe against the highest level of competition.
And that? That’s priceless.