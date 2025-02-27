How Neymar's Move to Santos Sets Up Potential Return to Brazil National Team
Neymar's resurgence at Santos is great news for the Brazil national team ahead of its 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in March.
The last time Neymar represented the Seleção was back in Oct. 2023. The ex-Barcelona man started against Uruguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match and had to be stretchered off the pitch after tearing his ACL. Now, over a year-and-a-half later, the time might finally come for Neymar to return to the Brazil national team.
The potential homecoming seemed impossible at the end of 2024 when Neymar made just two appearances for former club Al Hilal throughout the entire calendar year. The Brazilian only managed to play 42 total minutes for the Saudi Pro League side in 2024 before suffering a new hamstring injury.
Neymar's underwhelming stint with Al Hilal lasted less than two years before the 33-year-old made the decision to leave Saudi Arabia and return to his native country. His boyhood club Santos welcomed him with open arms and Neymar immediately began to look like his former self.
In fact, the Brazilian made six appearances for Santos in February alone, tallying two goals and three assists along the way. Most recently, Neymar scored a spectacular Olimpico goal against Internacional de Limeira in the Campeonato Paulista.
Neymar Teases Potential Return to Brazil National Team
After the match, Neymar spoke about his current form and his desire to return as Brazil's No. 10.
"I take it game by game. I am getting better and better, more and more comfortable in the game," he said. "The desire of each player is to defend his country. There is no greater pride. I would like to be in the national team; I am happy in the group. If I have the opportunity to return, I will be very happy."
Should Neymar remain fit and receive a call-up for the March international break, Brazil could breathe a sigh of relief. Despite having Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Raphinha spearheading their attack, the Seleção have struggled in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Dorival Junior's men are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings with just 18 points from 12 matches.
After crashing out of Copa América 2024 in the quarterfinals, Brazil only managed to win three of their six 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to close out the year. The Seleção dropped points against Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay, scoring just two goals across those three matches.
Brazil's attack is desperate for Neymar's creativity and finishing. The legend is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances. No one has been able to fill his role since he sustained his ACL injury, and Brazil's reputation and results have suffered without their No. 10.
Neymar's return to the squad would be a momentous boost for Brazil with matches against Colombia and Argentina swiftly approaching. Just like his second debut with Santos, Neymar's first appearance for the Seleção in over a year-and-a-half would be a must-see moment for fans across the globe.