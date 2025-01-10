The Staggering Amount of Money Neymar Made Playing Just Two Matches in 2024
Despite only logging 42 minutes in 2024, Neymar collected a jaw-dropping salary from his Saudi Pro League contract at Al Hilal.
Neymar followed in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema's footsteps when he left European soccer for the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023. The Brazilian transferred from Paris Saint-Germain, where he won five Ligue 1 titles, to Al Hilal for a reported transfer fee of $98 million.
Neymar inked a two-year deal with the club and had his sights set on helping Al Hilal win yet another Saudi Pro League title. Except the 32-year-old has spent more time on the sidelines than on the pitch since his transfer.
Even with his limited playing time and availability, though, Neymar still cashed in on his contract.
Neymar made just two appearances for Al Hilal in 2024 and still walked away with his reported $100 million annual salary. In fact, throughout his entire career with the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, the winger has only played seven matches.
From Neymar's transfer fee to his salary, Al Hilal has had to pay around $300 million for the Brazilian alone over the last two years. In return, Neymar only started four matches and scored one goal.
After a positive start at Al Hilal, the 32-year-old tore his ACL in Oct. 2023 while on international duty for Brazil and missed out on an entire year for both club and country. Neymar made his return in Oct. 2024 against Al-Ain, playing 13 minutes in the 4–4 draw.
He once again featured off the bench against Esteghlal two weeks later for 29 minutes, but suffered a new hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Neymar's staggering contract with Al Hilal expires in June 2025, though, and the Brazilian has teased a possible move to Inter Miami to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the United States. As he contemplates his next move, he will still reap the rewards of his deal with Al Hilal.