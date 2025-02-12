How to Get Wrexham Tickets in the United States: Price and Availability
Wrexham fans in the United States can get tickets to see the Red Dragons play in Wales or on U.S. soil.
Wrexham rose to global fame with the success of Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries produced by the club's co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Both old and new soccer fans tuned in to see the triumphs and pitfalls of a relatively unknown team in Wales do the impossible and secure back-to-back promotions.
Now playing in League One, the Red Dragons are on the cusp of potentially earning a third consecutive promotion, this time to the Championship. The hype surrounding Wrexham continues to grow, especially in the United States, with each victory Phil Parkinson's men secure.
In fact, American fans are becoming more and more interested in seeing Wrexham play in person.
How to Get Wrexham Tickets in the United States
Wrexham League One Tickets
No matter where you live, you can get Wrexham tickets for League One matches on the club's eTicketing website. Simply select the match you wish to attend and then follow the on-screen instructions to purchase your tickets.
The website offers tickets to both home and away matches.
Wrexham Preseason Tour 2025 Tickets
Should Wrexham go on another preseason tour this summer and play for fans in the United States, you will be able to purchase tickets for the matches on Ticketmaster. Like any other sporting event or concert, Ticketmaster will be the go-to website to get Red Dragons' tickets as soon as they go on sale.
In 2024, Wrexham played matches against Chelsea and Bournemouth in California. The Red Dragons also took on the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada. Another North American tour is likely on the cards as Wrexham's fanbase continues to reach new heights overseas.
How to Get Wrexham Tickets in the United States: Price
Prices for Wrexham tickets vary. Some tickets for the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour were up to $300, and those matches were just preseason club friendlies. The prices to see the Red Dragons in the United States are more expensive, though, than ticket prices currently in the UK.
Since the 2024–25 season is halfway over, almost all of the best and most expensive seats have already been purchased. There are still a few options for as low as £8 to see Wrexham play at the STōK Cae Ras.
Check out the current prices here.
How to Get Wrexham Tickets in the United States: Availability
As previously mentioned, there are not many Wrexham tickets still available to purchase for the 2024–25 League One season. The remaining seats are mostly limited to behind the goal.
The good news is that Wrexham has yet to announce their plans for this summer, which means you could be first in line to buy tickets should the Red Dragons make their way to North America for a third consecutive preseason.
Stay tuned for an announcement from the club as the summer approaches.