How to Watch 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Games on TV, Live Stream

The road to the MLS Cup final begins on Wednesday night.

Amanda Langell

The 2025 wild card matches are here.
The 2025 wild card matches are here. / Zach Sanderson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The MLS postseason kicks off with two exciting wild card clashes that will determine the final teams advancing to Round One of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

The eighth and ninth seeds from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference will go head-to-head in two single-game elimination matches on Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire are set to take on Orlando City at SeatGeek Stadium while Portland Timbers clash with Real Salt Lake at Providence Park. The winners of the two games will keep their MLS Cup hopes alive and join the 14 other teams in Round One.

Here’s how to watch the two wild card matches in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

What Time Does Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City Kick Off?

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: SeatGeek Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
  • Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City on TV and Live Stream

Gregg Berhalter
Gregg Berhalter will hope to lead the Chicago Fire to victory on Wednesday evening. / Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Fans interested in the postseason bout can tune in on Apple TV. Viewers no longer have to subscribe to MLS Season Pass to catch all the action.

Instead, as long as you have an active subscription to Apple TV, you will be able to watch Chicago host Orlando for no extra charge.

Those already subscribed to MLS Season Pass can still tune in, though, despite the recent league-wide broadcasting change.

Country

TV/Live Stream

USA and Worldwide

Apple TV

What Time Does Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake Kick Off?

  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Providence Park
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
  • Kick-off time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake on TV and Live Stream

Phil Neville
The pressure is on Phil Neville to get Portland past Salt Lake. / Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Much like the first wild card game of the night, fans in the United States and across the globe can catch Portland take on Salt Lake on Apple TV.

The match is not available to everyone with an Apple ID; viewers still must be subscribed to Apple TV to gain access to the MLS postseason.

The good news, though, is that paying for MLS Season Pass is no longer a requirement to watch the MLS Cup playoffs.

Country

TV/Live Stream

USA and Worldwide

Apple TV

MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Format Explained

MLS Cup
The MLS Cup playoffs bracket is taking shape. / Harry How/Getty Images

At the end of 90 minutes, the winner of the two clashes will advance to Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs, set to unfold this weekend.

If a game is tied at the end of regulation, a penalty shootout will decide which team moves on. There will be no extra time played.

The winner of Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City will play Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union, while the winner of Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake will face Western Conference winners San Diego FC.

