How to Watch Argentina vs. Venezuela on TV, Live Stream
Argentina continue their preparations for the defense of their world title when they face Venezuela in an international friendly in Miami Gardens on Friday.
La Albiceleste booked their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup all the way back in March and have had their eyes on next summer’s tournament ever since, with Lionel Scaloni’s men considered favorites to defend their crown. No nation has won back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962, but Argentina will be desperate to change that.
It’s all friendly action until the tournament and they should secure a victory in their first match since the end of qualifying. They beat Venezuela 3–0 in September and should have no issues swatting aside their fellow South Americans once more.
Venezuela did win their last friendly with Argentina back in 2019 but are significant underdogs on Friday. Given their recent form and disastrous defensive record, they will be lucky to end the fixture with their pride intact.
Here’s how to watch Argentina‘s battle with Venezuela in the United States.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Venezuela Kick Off?
- Location: Miami Gardens, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Oct. 11)
How to Watch Argentina vs. Venezuela on TV, Live Stream
The fixture is not being shown in the early hours of Saturday morning in the United Kingdom, but is available to stream across North America.
Fanatiz, fuboTV and beIN SPORTS are all showing the match live in the U.S. and Canada, with ViX and Amazon Prime Video also having access to the friendly in the former. There are plenty of options for supporters keen to catch a glimpse of the world champions in action.
The clash will also be broadcast live in Mexico, although there are fewer platforms to choose from. Disney+ Premium and ESPN are those streaming the game.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
Not televised
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
What’s Next for Argentina and Venezuela?
Argentina will stay in the United States for their second October friendly, facing Puerto Rico at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday evening (Tuesday morning BST). The fixture was due to be played in Chicago but has been moved.
Venezuela will also play another fixture in the United States, visiting SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois to face Belize.