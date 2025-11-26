How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal and Bayern Munich have gotten to know each other over the years, but never before have both teams appeared so equally matched.
They’re the current top two in the Champions League table and currently look like the continent’s most potent units. Arsenal have a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League and are yet to concede a goal in the league phase, while Bayern have failed to win just one of their outings across all competitions this season.
Last time out in Europe, Vincent Kompany’s side produced a statement triumph at the home of holders Paris Saint-Germain, thoroughly outplaying their hosts in the opening period before Luis Díaz’s red card forced them to dig deep.
A 4–0 rout of Atlético Madrid is Arsenal’s most impressive continental triumph since they prevailed at the Santiago Bernabéu in April, but victory on Wednesday would further prove that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are serious contenders to claim their maiden Champions League crown in Budapest next May.
This has the makings a high-quality contest in north London, and here’s how you can tune in from around the globe.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off on TV, Live Stream
TNT Sports will lose rights to the Champions League after the 2026–27 campaign in the United Kingdom, but they’ll continue to broadcast the competition’s fixtures up until then. Wednesday’s clash in north London will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as discovery+.
There is just a couple of destinations for audiences in the United States, with Peacock and DAZN offering the fixture.
DAZN are also streaming the game in Canada, as are fuboTV. In Mexico, HBO Max is the sole avenue.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Arsenal and Bayern Munich?
Arsenal took a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday, and they can extend their advantage at the summit this weekend when they face second-place Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Bayern, meanwhile, return to league action on Saturday afternoon and are taking on a St. Pauli side that have lost seven-straight Bundesliga games.