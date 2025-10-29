How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal may well be the favourites to claim their first Premier League title in just over 20 years, but Mikel Arteta must surely also view the Carabao Cup as a competition his deep squad should be aiming to win this season.
Arteta’s Gunners have been beaten Carabao Cup semifinalists on multiple occasions, and were cast aside by Newcastle United in the last four earlier this year.
They remain without a piece of silverware since the manager’s first season in charge, but 2025–26 is promising to be a hugely successful one for the north London club.
A 2–0 win over Port Vale saw them ease into the fourth round, where they’ve been dealt a potential banana skin. Brighton & Hove Albion, who knocked Arsenal out of this competition three years ago, have performed like 2010–11 Barcelona during their two cup outings so far, although the Gunners represent a considerable step-up in quality from Oxford United and Barnsley.
Here’s how you can watch this cup tie unfold at the Emirates.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, October 29
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton on TV and Live Stream
Sky Sports have made a concerted effort in recent years to broadcast as many Carabao Cup ties as possible, and Arsenal’s fourth-round tie with Brighton will be shown on Sky Sports+ on Wednesday night. You can also listen on the radio via TalkSport.
Amazon Prime Video is a streaming option in the United States and Canada, but not in Mexico, where Disney+ Premium is the only broadcaster for this all-Premier League affair.
You can also tune in on Paramount+ in the U.S., as well as DAZN and fuboTV in Canada.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico
What's Next for Arsenal and Brighton?
The third international break of the season is creeping up on us, but Arsenal have three more games before the next interval.
The league leaders travel to a Burnley side that have exceeded expectations on Saturday, before they face Slavia Prague in the Czech capital on Tuesday evening. Arsenal are three from three in the Champions League so far.
Brighton have no European commitments this season, and they’re back at home at the weekend, welcoming Leeds United to the Amex. Fabian Hürzeler’s side will also prepare for the first A23 Derby of the season at Selhurst Park before the November break.