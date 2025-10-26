How to Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal have won three Premier League fixtures in a row which they slipped up in last season, and they’re now targeting a fourth on Sunday afternoon.
The league title was all but gone when Crystal Palace earned a forgettable 2–2 draw at the Emirates in April, with Mikel Arteta prioritising the Gunners’ deep Champions League run. Eberechi Eze was on the scoresheet for Palace that night, and he’s now preparing to face his former club for the very first time this weekend.
The England international hasn’t exactly lit up north London since arriving in the summer, but Eze certainly doesn’t look out of place while representing one of Europe’s most formidable units. His work in south London and the nature of his exit mean Eze should expect a fine reception from the travelling Palace support on Sunday.
Here’s how you can watch all the action unfold at the Emirates.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tom Bramall
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on TV and Live Stream
Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash with Oliver Glasner’s Eagles has been selected for television coverage in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports are broadcasting the fixture on its Premier League channel, but you can also tune in from a device via Sky GO and NOW TV.
Amazon Prime Video is a streaming option across North America, but you can also catch the game on Peacock if you’re watching from the United States.
FuboTV and DAZN are the two leading alternatives in Canada, while those tuning in from Mexico can also do so on Caliente TV.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What's Next for Arsenal and Crystal Palace?
Arsenal have a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Crystal Palace’s A23 rivals, Brighton & Hove Albion, up next on Wednesday night, and then they’re travelling to a competitive Burnley team in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Gunners also face Slavia Prague and Sunderland before the international break.
Palace are visiting Liverpool in the cup on Wednesday ahead of the weekend’s clash at home to London rivals Brentford.