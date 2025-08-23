How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream
A vintage Premier League fixture will be staged this weekend at Emirates Stadium, with Leeds United travelling to the capital to face Arsenal.
A duel that evokes memories of the 1990s and early noughties, the gulf between Arsenal and Leeds is now unrecognisable from those hard-fought early Premier League battles, with the Gunners expected to stroll to victory against their Yorkshire visitors on Saturday.
Leeds will be eager to upset the odds following their confidence-boosting victory over Everton in their opener, but the newly-promoted side will be fearing the worst when venturing to the Emirates—especially given they haven’t beaten Arsenal in any competition since 2003.
The Gunners were not at their sharpest against Manchester United in their first fixture of the new term but still came away from Old Trafford with three points tucked under their belt. One goal was enough to topple their historic rivals, but Mikel Arteta will demand more in the final third against Leeds this weekend.
Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Leeds Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Craig Pawson
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream
Sky Sports broadcast Arsenal’s opener and will also be the destination for their match-up with Leeds for those in the United Kingdom. A paid subscription is required to catch the action, with prices varying depending on how the platform is accessed.
Those in Canada and Mexico will be able to watch live via Amazon Prime Video, with fuboTV and DAZN also showing the game in the former. Caliente TV and TNT Sports have broadcasting rights in Mexico, too.
NBC is the main broadcaster for Saturday’s clash in the United States.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 5, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Arsenal and Leeds?
Arsenal have just one more fixture before the international break following their meeting with Leeds, with a trip to Liverpool likely to get pulses racing. An early title test for the Gunners will require perfection at the home of the Premier League champions.
Leeds have two more matches before the international period, starting with a Carabao Cup second round fixture against Sheffield Wednesday this coming Tuesday. That’s followed by a home game with Newcastle United in the Premier League.
