How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Leeds United make the daunting trip to north London to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Mikel Arteta (left) and Daniel Farke (right) go head-to-head at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta (left) and Daniel Farke (right) go head-to-head at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images

A vintage Premier League fixture will be staged this weekend at Emirates Stadium, with Leeds United travelling to the capital to face Arsenal.

A duel that evokes memories of the 1990s and early noughties, the gulf between Arsenal and Leeds is now unrecognisable from those hard-fought early Premier League battles, with the Gunners expected to stroll to victory against their Yorkshire visitors on Saturday.

Leeds will be eager to upset the odds following their confidence-boosting victory over Everton in their opener, but the newly-promoted side will be fearing the worst when venturing to the Emirates—especially given they haven’t beaten Arsenal in any competition since 2003.

The Gunners were not at their sharpest against Manchester United in their first fixture of the new term but still came away from Old Trafford with three points tucked under their belt. One goal was enough to topple their historic rivals, but Mikel Arteta will demand more in the final third against Leeds this weekend.

Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s clash.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Leeds Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, August 23
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Jarred Gillett
  • VAR: Craig Pawson

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Sky Sports broadcast Arsenal’s opener and will also be the destination for their match-up with Leeds for those in the United Kingdom. A paid subscription is required to catch the action, with prices varying depending on how the platform is accessed.

Those in Canada and Mexico will be able to watch live via Amazon Prime Video, with fuboTV and DAZN also showing the game in the former. Caliente TV and TNT Sports have broadcasting rights in Mexico, too.

NBC is the main broadcaster for Saturday’s clash in the United States.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 5, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Arsenal and Leeds?

Arsenal have just one more fixture before the international break following their meeting with Leeds, with a trip to Liverpool likely to get pulses racing. An early title test for the Gunners will require perfection at the home of the Premier League champions.

Leeds have two more matches before the international period, starting with a Carabao Cup second round fixture against Sheffield Wednesday this coming Tuesday. That’s followed by a home game with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

