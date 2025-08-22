Arsenal vs. Leeds: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are aiming to make it back-to-back victories from their opening two Premier League matches when they host newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday.
The Gunners were fortunate to come away with all three points from their opener but found a route to victory against Manchester United. Altay Bayındır’s gaffe handed them an early goal and they just about weathered the subsequent storm to escape with a 1–0 win.
Mikel Arteta will be expecting a far more dominant performance against Leeds this weekend, with the Arsenal manager demanding an improved attacking display to please the home supporters inside the Emirates Stadium. All eyes will be on Viktor Gyökeres after his disappointing debut, but Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard must also produce more against the Whites.
Leeds have an awful record against Arsenal—they have lost 12 of their last 14 meetings with the north Londoners—but enter Saturday’s clash with optimism after their opening victory against Everton. Lukas Nmecha’s late penalty secured a narrow but deserved 1–0 win over the Toffees, and Daniel Farke will be desperate for his side to upset the odds at the Emirates.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Leeds Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Craig Pawson
Arsenal vs. Leeds Club Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 5 wins
- Leeds: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Arsenal 4–1 Leeds (April 1, 2023) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Leeds
Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25
Leeds 1–0 Everton - 18/08/25
Arsenal 3–0 Athletic Club - 09/08/25
Leeds 1–1 Milan - 09/08/25
Arsenal 2–3 Villarreal - 06/08/25
Leeds 1–1 Villarreal - 02/08/25
Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25
Paderborn 2–3 Leeds - 26/07/25
Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25
Verl 1–4 Leeds - 22/07/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 5, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal have already suffered their first major injury setback of the season, with Kai Havertz set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury. While no timeline has been placed on his recovery yet, the Gunners are now reportedly eager to sign another striker this summer, suggesting the German could be out for some time.
That means Gyökeres’s starting role is completely unopposed with Gabriel Jesus also in the treatment room, and the Swede will be aiming to score his first competitive goal for the Gunners on Saturday.
Christian Nørgaard is also a doubt to feature having missed the win at Old Trafford with a knock, but the summer signing is unlikely to start regardless of his fitness levels.
Arteta shouldn’t make many changes from the team that won at Man Utd, although Jurriën Timber could replace Ben White at right back.
Reported signing Eberechi Eze has not been confirmed yet, so don’t expect him in the matchday squad barring a surprise.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.
Leeds Team News
Leeds have just one injury concern with Farke confirming that Ethan Ampadu will be missing until after the September international break. The midfielder has a medial collateral ligament problem and will be absent for the next three matches at the very least.
In better news, Farke revealed that recent recruits Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could both feature in some capacity at the Emirates. While it seems unlikely that they will start, they could make cameos from the bench.
Farke is unlikely to make many alterations from the team that beat Everton last time out, with Ilia Gruev replacing the injured Ampadu at the base of midfield.
Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Leeds predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-1-4-1): Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev; James, Tanaka, Stach, Gnonto; Piroe.
Arsenal vs. Leeds Score Prediction
“We won’t sell our DNA in the Premier League this season and park the bus,” Farke insisted in the build-up to Saturday’s clash. Their bravery could be their undoing at the Emirates, however, with Arsenal more likely to struggle against a deep-lying defence than a team throwing bodies forward.
An attacking approach from Leeds could see the Gunners run up the scoreline and Arteta will be desperate for a clinical performance. Arsenal’s over-reliance on set pieces has been a hot topic recently and the Spaniard will want to see an expansive display against a Leeds side not renowned for their defensive rigidity.