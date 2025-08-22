SI

Arsenal vs. Leeds: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal are aiming to follow up last weekend’s hard-fought victory over Manchester United with another win at home to Leeds.

Arsenal host Leeds United in Premier League action.
Arsenal host Leeds United in Premier League action. / Visionhaus/Getty Images, Robby Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are aiming to make it back-to-back victories from their opening two Premier League matches when they host newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday.

The Gunners were fortunate to come away with all three points from their opener but found a route to victory against Manchester United. Altay Bayındır’s gaffe handed them an early goal and they just about weathered the subsequent storm to escape with a 1–0 win.

Mikel Arteta will be expecting a far more dominant performance against Leeds this weekend, with the Arsenal manager demanding an improved attacking display to please the home supporters inside the Emirates Stadium. All eyes will be on Viktor Gyökeres after his disappointing debut, but Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard must also produce more against the Whites.

Leeds have an awful record against Arsenal—they have lost 12 of their last 14 meetings with the north Londoners—but enter Saturday’s clash with optimism after their opening victory against Everton. Lukas Nmecha’s late penalty secured a narrow but deserved 1–0 win over the Toffees, and Daniel Farke will be desperate for his side to upset the odds at the Emirates.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Leeds Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, August 23
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Jarred Gillett
  • VAR: Craig Pawson

Arsenal vs. Leeds Club Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Arsenal: 5 wins
  • Leeds: 0 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Arsenal 4–1 Leeds (April 1, 2023) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal

Leeds

Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25

Leeds 1–0 Everton - 18/08/25

Arsenal 3–0 Athletic Club - 09/08/25

Leeds 1–1 Milan - 09/08/25

Arsenal 2–3 Villarreal - 06/08/25

Leeds 1–1 Villarreal - 02/08/25

Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25

Paderborn 2–3 Leeds - 26/07/25

Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25

Verl 1–4 Leeds - 22/07/25

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 5, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal Team News

Kai Havertz covering his ears.
Kai Havertz has suffered a worrying knee injury. / Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Arsenal have already suffered their first major injury setback of the season, with Kai Havertz set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury. While no timeline has been placed on his recovery yet, the Gunners are now reportedly eager to sign another striker this summer, suggesting the German could be out for some time.

That means Gyökeres’s starting role is completely unopposed with Gabriel Jesus also in the treatment room, and the Swede will be aiming to score his first competitive goal for the Gunners on Saturday.

Christian Nørgaard is also a doubt to feature having missed the win at Old Trafford with a knock, but the summer signing is unlikely to start regardless of his fitness levels.

Arteta shouldn’t make many changes from the team that won at Man Utd, although Jurriën Timber could replace Ben White at right back.

Reported signing Eberechi Eze has not been confirmed yet, so don’t expect him in the matchday squad barring a surprise.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

Arsenal lineup vs. Leeds
Mikel Arteta brings Timber into the lineup. / FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.

Leeds Team News

Leeds United, Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke won’t want to change much from the Everton win. / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Leeds have just one injury concern with Farke confirming that Ethan Ampadu will be missing until after the September international break. The midfielder has a medial collateral ligament problem and will be absent for the next three matches at the very least.

In better news, Farke revealed that recent recruits Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could both feature in some capacity at the Emirates. While it seems unlikely that they will start, they could make cameos from the bench.

Farke is unlikely to make many alterations from the team that beat Everton last time out, with Ilia Gruev replacing the injured Ampadu at the base of midfield.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Leeds lineup vs. Arsenal
Gruev comes into the side for the injured Ampadu. / FotMob

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-1-4-1): Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev; James, Tanaka, Stach, Gnonto; Piroe.

Arsenal vs. Leeds Score Prediction

“We won’t sell our DNA in the Premier League this season and park the bus,” Farke insisted in the build-up to Saturday’s clash. Their bravery could be their undoing at the Emirates, however, with Arsenal more likely to struggle against a deep-lying defence than a team throwing bodies forward.

An attacking approach from Leeds could see the Gunners run up the scoreline and Arteta will be desperate for a clinical performance. Arsenal’s over-reliance on set pieces has been a hot topic recently and the Spaniard will want to see an expansive display against a Leeds side not renowned for their defensive rigidity.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Leeds

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

