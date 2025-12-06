How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
The Premier League leaders have the chance to kick off the Premier League weekend with another significant triumph when they take on Aston Villa in the West Midlands.
Gunners supporters have resented Unai Emery’s Villans for the role they played in compromising their title dream two seasons ago, with the former Arsenal boss overseeing two victories in their head-to-head duels that helped Manchester City to the title.
And the hosts head into Saturday’s game in excellent form. Wednesday night’s topsy-turvy 4–3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion was their fourth on the bounce in the top flight, and they’re now just six points behind their upcoming opponents.
A win for the Gunners will see them extend their lead at the summit to eight points before the rest of the weekend’s action gets underway, but a triumph for Emery’s men will undoubtedly lead to talk of the Villans, who started the season as the Premier League’s ’crisis’ team, emerging as unlikely title challengers.
There’s plenty riding on Saturday’s lunchtime clash, and here’s how you can tune into the game around the world.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- VAR: Darren England
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
TNT Sports haven’t yet lost the rights to the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime slot, so they’ll be broadcasting Aston Villa vs. Arsenal this weekend. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
There’s a variety of streaming options in the United States, including NBC Sports and USA Network. Universo and Telemundo will offer Spanish broadcasts, too.
DAZN, FuboTV and Fubo Sports Network will once again provide coverage of the game in Canada. FOX One is the only Mexican broadcaster of Saturday’s game.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Aston Villa and Arsenal?
Both teams have their final European fixtures of 2025 next week. Arsenal have a perfect Champions League record to protect, and they’re travelling to Club Brugge in their fifth outing of the league phase on Wednesday night. Aston Villa, meanwhile, fly to Switzerland and face Basel in the Europa League the following evening.
Villa then take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, while the Gunners host bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night.