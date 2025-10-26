How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Aston Villa and Manchester City return from midweek European action on Sunday as they prepare to do battle at Villa Park in the Premier League.
City celebrated extending their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions as they secured a routine 2–0 win away at Villarreal, but things didn’t go as swimmingly for Villa. The Midlands side were beaten in the Europa League by minnows Go Ahead Eagles, surrendering an early lead as they tasted a bitter defeat in the Netherlands.
That could have an unwanted impact on Villa ahead of their clash with the in-form Cityzens, who are already favourites heading into the weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven of their last nine in all competitions and will fancy their chances of securing a first win at Villa Park since 2021 when the sides lock horns this weekend.
Here’s how to watch an intriguing battle of styles on Sunday.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
All of Sunday’s Premier League matches are being televised on Sky Sports, with City’s trip to Villa at 2 p.m GMT being shown on the Main Event channel. Those on the move can also tune into the action on Sky GO.
Caliente TV hold the rights in Mexico, while DAZN and fuboTV are both showing the fixture in Canada.
There are various platforms through which supporters can view the clash in the United States, with Telemundo, the NBC Sports App and USA Network all broadcasting the action.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Aston Villa and Man City?
Aston Villa have no Carabao Cup fourth round action to concern themselves with midweek having been dumped out of the competition by Brentford, but they do face another brutal Premier League battle next weekend when they visit reigning champions Liverpool.
City will be in cup action as they visit Championship side Swansea City on Wednesday evening, after which they host high-flying Bournemouth in the league.