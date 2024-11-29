How to Watch Atletico Mineiro vs. Botafogo: 2024 Copa Libertadores Final
Only 10 days after Botafogo and Atlético Mineiro met in the domestic Brazilian league. Both teams travel to Argentina to take part in the biggest game of the year in South American soccer: The 2024 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores final.
Both teams took down favorites in the knockout rounds on their road to the final. Atlético Mineiro triumphed over San Lorenzo, reigning champion, Fluminense and continent giant, River Plate, to reach the final. Botafogo on the other hand, dispatched its domestic title rival, Palmeiras, Sao Paulo and historic Uruguayan side, Peñarol, to make it to its first ever Copa Libertadores final.
Both teams arrive to the match relatively healthy. Gabriel Milito rested his side over recent games given that Atlético Mineiro don't have much to play for domestically. Botafogo took a big step towards the league title last Tuesday, with a big 3–1 victory over Palmeiras. El Fogao payed a hefty price though, with center back, Bastos, suffering an injury that will keep him out of the final.
Sparks flew when these two teams met on Nov. 20, as both sides had to be separated following an altercation after the match, adding even more tension to the build-up of the final. Botafogo targets the biggest accomplishment in its history, Atlético Mineiro wants to add a second Copa Libertadores trophy to its cabinet. Everything is set for a historic 2024 Copa Libertadores final.
What Time Does the 2024 Copa Libertadores Final Kick-Off
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kick-Off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Botafogo vs. Atlético Mineiro H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Botafogo: 3 wins
- Atlético Mineiro: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Last Meeting: Atlético Mineiro 0–0 Botafogo (Nov. 20, 2024) – Brazilian Serie A
How to Watch Atlético Mineiro vs. Botafogo: 2024 Copa Libertadores Final
Fans in the U.S.A. will be able to watch the final on beIN SPORTS. It can be found on streaming platforms FuboTV and Fanatiz. In the U.K. the game will be broadcasted on BBC at 8:00 p.m. local time.
The game will be available on ESPN and Disney+ throughout Latin America. Fox Sports will also broadcast the game in Argentina.
The eyes of the entire continent will be focused on River Plate's, Estadio Monumental this Saturday, as a new champion of the most prestigious club tournament on this side of the Atlantic ocean will be crowned.