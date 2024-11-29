Botafogo vs. Atletico Mineiro: 2024 Copa Libertadores Final Preview, Predictions, Team News
South American soccer prepares for its biggest game of the year with Brazilian sides Botafogo and Atlético Mineiro meeting in the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores final to crown the new champion of the biggest club competition across the continent.
Brazilian teams have dominated the Copa Libertadores in recent history. This will be the sixth all-Brazilian final and the fourth since 2020. For the sixth straight year, the trophy will go to a team from the nation with the most FIFA World Cup titles.
Botafogo aims to conquer the Copa Libertadores for the first time. Not only that, the Rio de Janeiro based team could win the double. It currently has a three point lead atop the Brazilian league with two games to go and will play its first ever Copa Libertadores final. Botafogo dispatched Uruguayan side, Peñarol convincingly in the semifinals.
Atlético Mineiro is looking for its second Copa Libertadores trophy in history. The team won the biggest tournament in South America back in 2013 with soccer legend, Ronaldinho in its ranks. It has been an up and down season domestically for Gabriel Milito's side, currently sitting 10th and 29 points back of Botafogo in the league. However, it dominated South American giant, River Plate in the semifinals and has been preparing for the final for weeks given its lack of possibilities in the domestic league.
Here's all you need to know before the biggest game of the year unfolds in South American soccer.
What Time Does The 2024 Copa Libertadores Final Kick-Off
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kick-Off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Botafogo vs. Atletico Mineiro H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Botafogo: 3 wins
- Atlético Mineiro: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Botafogo
Atlético Mineiro
Palmeiras 1–3 Botafogo: 11/26/2024
Atlético Mineiro 2–3 Juventude: 11/26/2024
Botafogo 1–1 Vitoria: 11/23/2024
Sao Paulo 2–2 Atlético Mineiro: 11/23/2024
Atlético Mineiro 0–0 Botafogo: 11/20/2024
Botafogo 0–0 Cuiaba: 11/9/2024
Atlético Paranaense 1–0 Atlético Mineiro: 11/16/2024
Botafogo 3–0 Vasco da Gama: 11/5/2024
Flamengo 0–0 Atlético Mineiro: 11/13/2024
How to Watch the 2024 Copa Libertadores Final on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
beIN Sports, FuboTV, Fanatiz
Mexico
ESPN, Disney+
Botafogo Team News
Botafogo defeated Palmeiras in its last game before the final. It was a pivotal game as it opened a three point gap atop the standings in the Brazilian Serie A. However, the victory came at the cost of losing Bastos, a key defensive player.
Tests conducted after the game revealed a serious injury that will keep him out of the final. Bastos started every game for Botafogo in its 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign.
Botafogo's strength is its attack. 2022 FIFA World Cup and former MLS star for Atlanta United, Thiago Almada has been brilliant. Brazilian national team players, Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus along with Venezuela international, Jefferson Savarino make up one of the most dangerous attacks in all of South America.
Botafogo has been arguably the best team in the continent over the course of 2024. A first Copa Libertadores trophy for El Fogao has never been closer.
Atletico Mineiro Team News
El Galo arrive to the final healthy after Gabriel Milito rested his top lineup in its previous game. However, Atlético Mineiro is currently immersed in a 10 game winless streak, including a defeat in the Brazilian Cup final against Flamengo.
Atlético Mineiro's last victory came over a month ago on Oct. 22 in a 3–0 win against River Plate in first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. Despite the rough stretch, a final of this magnitude makes it a different game that's usually won on the margins; previous form is thrown out the window.
Milito's side has more than enough quality. Paulinho has seven goals in the competition and is one of the best strikers in South America. Former Brazil national team player, Hulk continues to be a dangerous player even in the twilight of his career.
Atlético Mineiro has been preparing for this game for weeks now. We'll see if Milito's well-thought-out plan can give El Galo a second Copa Libertadores title.
2024 Copa Libertadores Final Predicted Lineups
Botafogo Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): John Víctor; Vitinho, Adryelson, Barboza, Telles; Freitas, Gregore; Henrique, Almada, Savarino; Jesus.
Atlético Mineiro Predicted Lineup (3-4-3): Éverson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Vera, Franco, Arana; Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho.
2024 Copa Libertadores Final Prediction
It'll be a tightly contested final. Atlético Mineiro will be cautious, waiting to pounce on any mistake. Botafogo is the clear favorite but play with the burden and pressure of its own history, well aware that it's on the brink of the biggest feat in club history.
Extra time is definitely on the table, but at the end of the day, the overall quality of Botafogo's squad will be too much to handle for an Atlético Mineiro team that's playing it's worst soccer at the most pivotal moment of the season.
Botafogo will end up lifting its maiden Copa Libertadores trophy at River Plate's stadium.
Prediction: Botafogo 2–1 Atlético Mineiro