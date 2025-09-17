How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea supporters have doubtless revelled in the blissful memories of 2012 in the build-up to Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.
It was more than 13 years ago when Roberto Di Matteo’s written-off Blues strolled into the Allianz Arena, undermanned, and secured a stunning penalty shootout triumph to claim their first Champions League crown.
The Blues have since lifted two Premier League titles and multiple domestic cups, not to mention their second successful conquest of Europe in 2021, but that night in Munich will be remembered in perpetuity as the club’s greatest.
Enzo Maresca’s side will aim to evoke the spirit of Di Matteo’s warriors on a slightly less significant occasion, with UEFA’s expansionist ideals reducing the impact of an early-season continental defeat.
Nevertheless, an intriguing bout is in store at the Allianz Arena, as a high-flying Bayern take on the Club World Cup champions. Here’s how you can watch all the action unfold on TV.
What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP)
- VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea on TV and Live Stream
Chelsea’s upcoming trip to Bayern Munich is available to stream internationally on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is not one of the 17 Champions League fixtures exclusively streamed by Amazon for those tuning in from the United Kingdom.
A discovery+ subscription costing £30.99 a month is required to access Amazon’s stream on Wednesday night.
TNT Sports 2 will broadcast the game on TV, and the contest will also be available on the discovery+ app.
Prime Video is an option for those watching from North America, but there are other streaming alternatives. In the United States, Paramount+ once again hold the Champions League rights, while Spanish speakers can tune in via ViX.
Canadians have the option of watching via DAZN, while HBO Max will stream Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Bayern Munich and Chelsea?
Chelsea were controversially pegged back late on by Brentford on Saturday, and they’ll want to return to winning ways against a Manchester United team that are struggling to escape purgatory. It’s another huge game for Ruben Amorim after the Red Devils were cast aside in the derby.
Benfica are up next for the Blues in the league phase, with the Portuguese side visiting Stamford Bridge on September 30. Bayern, meanwhile, visit Champions League novices Pafos in Gameweek 2.
Kompany’s side travel to Hoffenheim next in the Bundesliga.
