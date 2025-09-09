How to Watch Bolivia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Brazil’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier comes against a Bolivia side with just one win in its last eight matches.
Even without Neymar and the Real Madrid trio of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão, the Seleção kicked off the September international break with a 3–0 victory over Chile. Brazil remain unbeaten under Carlo Ancelotti, who awarded young stars like Estêvão quality minutes in front of a home crowd in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night.
The Chelsea player will likely once again take center stage in Brazil’s clash with Bolivia. Although the Seleção already punched their tickets to the 2026 World Cup, they will still want to end their CONMEBOL Qualifiers on a high, especially against Óscar Villegas’s struggling side.
Here’s how you can watch Brazil’s upcoming clash with Bolivia on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Bolivia vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: El Alto, Bolivia
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal de El Alto
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 / Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Sept. 9) / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sept. 9) / 0:30 BST (Sept. 10)
How to Watch Bolivia vs. Brazil on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United States looking to catch Bolivia and Brazil’s final 2026 World Cup Qualifier can only tune in on Fanatiz USA. The game is not being televised or streamed on any other platform.
Fanatiz USA requires viewers to register and then purchase the specific CONMEBOL Qualifier they want to watch on Pay-Per-View. Buyers can then either watch the match live or on VOD for up to seven days, with Portuguese commentary available as an option.
Fans in Canada can follow the same process to watch Bolivia vs. Brazil on Fanatiz Canada.
The game is not being aired on TV or streamed in the United Kingdom or Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA
United Kingdom
N/A
Canada
Fanatiz Canada
Mexico
N/A
What’s Next for Brazil?
Brazil’s clash with Bolivia concludes the Seleção’s September international break. The superstars in yellow will rejoin their respective clubs until they reunite in October.
Ancelotti’s men are scheduled to play South Korea and Japan in two international friendlies during the October international break. The new boss will likely use both matches to continue giving young and emerging players minutes to shine ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will call up Real Madrid players, as well as Neymar, for the next camp after leaving the star players off his squad in September.