How to Watch Brazil vs. Tunisia on TV, Live Stream
Brazil’s victory over Senegal in north London on Saturday shouldn’t be scoffed at. It was the African nation’s first defeat within 90 minutes in over two years.
After an indifferent World Cup qualifying campaign, the Seleção’s recent outings point towards a revival—despite their second-half collapse against Japan last month.
Carlo Ancelotti knows what he’s doing, with his management style destined to succeed on the international stage. His squad lacks the superstars of yesteryear, but Brazil are hardly short of talent, and optimally platforming the stellar individuals at his disposal has been Ancelotti’s bread and butter since he ditched the 4-4-2 formation 26 years ago.
The Italian’s side are back in action on Tuesday evening in France, this time taking on a Tunisia outfit who booked their place at next summer’s World Cup with ease. This is their third outing of the November break, with the Africa Cup of Nations looming.
They’ll find Brazil to be just a slight step up in quality from Mauritania and Jordan.
Here’s how to follow all the action from across the globe.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Tunisia Kick Off?
- Location: Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
- Stadium: Decathlon Arena
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-off Time: 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Brazil vs. Tunisia on TV and Live Stream
There are no streaming options for the upcoming friendly in Canada, but there are plenty of avenues elsewhere. Brazil’s presence in Europe means the contest is accessible in the United Kingdom, with ITV4 providing free-to-air coverage. You can also catch the game on ITVX.
A variety of beIN Sports channels are providing streams in the United States, including beIN Sports Connect. Spanish coverage is also being supplied. Alternative options for those tuning in from the U.S. are Fanatiz and fuboTV,
Disney+ Premium and ESPN2 are your routes in Mexico, while Brazil, as you’d expect, have an abundance of broadcasters. Tuesday’s friendly will be shown on Globo, Zapping, Sky+, Vivo and PlaySporTV.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
ITVX, ITV4
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo, PlaySporTV, Globo
What’s Next for Brazil and Tunisia?
The Africa Cup of Nations is on the horizon for Tunisia. Their campaign begins on Dec. 23 against Uganda, with Nigeria and Tanzania also in Group C. They face the former on Dec. 27 and the latter on Dec. 30.
Brazil have pencilled in friendlies against France and Croatia during the next international break in March 2026.