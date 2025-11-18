SI

How to Watch Brazil vs. Tunisia on TV, Live Stream

Brazil’s 2025 concludes with a friendly against Tunisia in France.

James Cormack

Brazil claimed a 2–0 win over Senegal at the weekend.
Brazil claimed a 2–0 win over Senegal at the weekend. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil’s victory over Senegal in north London on Saturday shouldn’t be scoffed at. It was the African nation’s first defeat within 90 minutes in over two years.

After an indifferent World Cup qualifying campaign, the Seleção’s recent outings point towards a revival—despite their second-half collapse against Japan last month.

Carlo Ancelotti knows what he’s doing, with his management style destined to succeed on the international stage. His squad lacks the superstars of yesteryear, but Brazil are hardly short of talent, and optimally platforming the stellar individuals at his disposal has been Ancelotti’s bread and butter since he ditched the 4-4-2 formation 26 years ago.

The Italian’s side are back in action on Tuesday evening in France, this time taking on a Tunisia outfit who booked their place at next summer’s World Cup with ease. This is their third outing of the November break, with the Africa Cup of Nations looming.

They’ll find Brazil to be just a slight step up in quality from Mauritania and Jordan.

Here’s how to follow all the action from across the globe.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Tunisia Kick Off?

  • Location: Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
  • Stadium: Decathlon Arena
  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
  • Kick-off Time: 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Brazil vs. Tunisia on TV and Live Stream

There are no streaming options for the upcoming friendly in Canada, but there are plenty of avenues elsewhere. Brazil’s presence in Europe means the contest is accessible in the United Kingdom, with ITV4 providing free-to-air coverage. You can also catch the game on ITVX.

A variety of beIN Sports channels are providing streams in the United States, including beIN Sports Connect. Spanish coverage is also being supplied. Alternative options for those tuning in from the U.S. are Fanatiz and fuboTV,

Disney+ Premium and ESPN2 are your routes in Mexico, while Brazil, as you’d expect, have an abundance of broadcasters. Tuesday’s friendly will be shown on Globo, Zapping, Sky+, Vivo and PlaySporTV.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

United Kingdom

ITVX, ITV4

Canada

Not televised

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Brazil

Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo, PlaySporTV, Globo

What’s Next for Brazil and Tunisia?

The Africa Cup of Nations is on the horizon for Tunisia. Their campaign begins on Dec. 23 against Uganda, with Nigeria and Tanzania also in Group C. They face the former on Dec. 27 and the latter on Dec. 30.

Brazil have pencilled in friendlies against France and Croatia during the next international break in March 2026.

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

