How to Watch Brazil vs. Uruguay: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
For the third time in the last year, Brazil and Uruguay are set to clash in a high-stakes match with big-picture implications.
Brazil and Uruguay's final 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier of the calendar year comes in the Seleção's backyard at the Arena Fonte Nova. The hosts trail La Celeste by two points in the CONMEBOL standings and are out for revenge after Uruguay eliminated them from Copa América 2024. Marcelo Bielsa's side also defeated Brazil back in Oct. 2023 in the two teams' first 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying meeting.
Uruguay will look to make it three victories in a row against Brazil, especially after a thrilling 3–2 comeback win against Colombia just four days prior. Brazil, meanwhile, only managed a 1–1 draw with Venezuela in which Vinícius Júnior failed to convert from the spot.
If Dorival Júnior's side wants to bounce back and defeat Uruguay, then it will have to do so without the injured Neymar, Alisson, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Bremer and Guilherme Arana. Vanderson is also suspended for the match due to yellow card accumulation.
The two South American powerhouses will leave it all on the pitch in the quest for three points as they vie for spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Uruguay Kick-off?
- Location: Salvador, Brazil
- Stadium: Arena Fonte Nova
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
Brazil vs. Uruguay H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Brazil: 3 wins
- Uruguay: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Uruguay 0–0 Brazil (Pens 4–2) – 2024 Copa América (July 6, 2024)
Viewers can watch Brazil vs. Uruguay on UNIVERSO, Vix Premium Deportes 3 and FuboTV. Those without a FuboTV subscription can sign up for a seven-day free trial to catch the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.
Outside of the United States, Brazil vs. Uruguay will be broadcasted on TyC Sports, Globo and Caracol TV Canal 1.