How to Watch Chelsea vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
A fierce Champions League rivalry is rekindled on Tuesday night, as Barcelona visit Chelsea in Gameweek 5 of the 2025–26 league phase.
Much has changed since these two teams last faced off in 2018, with Willian starring for the hosts on home soil before Lionel Messi turned it on in the return leg to knock Antonio Conte’s side out of the competition in the round of 16.
There’s been little scope for animosity to manifest in the build-up to Tuesday’s game, but there’s no denying that plenty of Chelsea supporters still feel resentment towards the Catalan giants as a result of their infamous semifinal second leg clash at the Bridge in 2009.
Two European conquests after Barça cruised past Manchester United in Rome mean such hatred has dissipated somewhat. Still, a fervent atmosphere is expected in west London when Hansi Flick’s side come to town.
Fixtures between the pair are rarely devoid of intrigue and controversy. Here’s how you can catch the next instalment of Chelsea vs. Barcelona on TV around the world.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)
- VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)
Tuesday’s clash in west London is one of 17 Champions League games exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. The game cannot be streamed anywhere else on British shores.
In the United States, Paramount+ is the leading broadcaster, but Spanish-speaking coverage will be supplied by TUDN, ViX and Univision.
DAZN and fuboTV are your two streaming avenues if you’re tuning in from Canada, while TNT Sports and HBO Max are broadcasting the game in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Chelsea and Barcelona?
A busy period is upcoming for both teams, and Chelsea have a huge Premier League fixture upcoming. It’s first versus second at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as league leaders Arsenal make the short trip to west London.
Maresca’s side then visit Leeds United under the lights the following Wednesday.
Barça, who celebrated their long-awaited Camp Nou return on Saturday, are back at their glorious amphitheatre for two more La Liga games over the next week. First, Aláves come to town on Saturday afternoon, then Atlético Madrid travel to Catalonia on Tuesday night for a significant midweek domestic clash.