Chelsea face Bayer Leverkusen in their first preseason friendly of the summer on Friday evening, hosting the German side at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have only recently returned to training after their FIFA Club World Cup triumph in mid-July, but must quickly get up to speed ahead of the new Premier League season. For the Blues, their opener is less than a fortnight away.
Chelsea welcome Erik ten Hag’s new-look Leverkusen to west London as they look to build some much-needed momentum, and they should gift their new summer signings the opportunity to soak up the adoration of the Stamford Bridge faithful for the first time.
Here’s how to tune into Friday’s pre-season affair.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Bayer Leverkusen Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Friday, August 8
- Kick-off time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Bayer Leverkusen on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea supporters in the United Kingdom will have two points of access for the clash with Leverkusen. Channel 5 will be broadcasting the match on free-to-air TV, but those with a DAZN subscription will be able to watch the game via the streaming platform.
DAZN are showing the match in Canada and the United States, with Paramount+ and CBS also viewing options for those in the U.S.
What Next for Chelsea?
Chelsea have only had time to arrange two pre-season friendlies this summer following their Club World Cup exploits, with Leverkusen their first test. The Blues then welcome AC Milan to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 10 for their final warm-up before the season begins.
Chelsea host Crystal Palace on Aug. 17 in their first Premier League outing of 2025–26, before clashes with two more London sides in West Ham United and Fulham to close out the month.