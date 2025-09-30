How to Watch Chelsea vs. Benfica on TV, Live Stream
Enzo Maresca is preparing for his first managerial tussle with José Mourinho on Tuesday night, with the Chelsea boss in need of an upsurge after recent lows.
Mourinho is back at the Bridge for the first time as a manager of a non-Premier League team since his second departure from SW6, having previously led Inter to victory in west London during their run to Champions League glory in 2009–10.
His Benfica side is talented, and Mourinho has started brightly in Lisbon. So, there’s scope for further misery to be thrust upon a Pep Guardiola acolyte here, and the Portuguese will be keen to prove that his magic touch hasn’t escaped him just yet.
Here’s how to catch the narrative-laden Champions League fixture on TV.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Benfica Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)
- VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)
How to Watch Chelsea vs Benfica on TV and Live Stream
Chelsea’s Premier League clash at the weekend succumbed to the 3 p.m. blackout in the United Kingdom, although that might not have been a bad thing given what transpired at Stamford Bridge.
This time, though, full coverage of Mourinho’s return will be supplied by TNT Sports, with the fixture being shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The game will thus be available to stream on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
Amazon Prime Video are showing the game across North America, while supporters in the United States can also access the fixture via Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás.
In Canada, DAZN also has the rights to all Champions League fixtures this season, while HBO Max and Space are the broadcasters in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, Space Mexico
What’s Next for Chelsea and Benfica?
There’s just one more fixture for Chelsea before the October international break, and it’s a biggie.
Liverpool, having lost for the first time this season at the weekend, visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. The Reds are travelling back from Istanbul ahead of their trip to west London, as they face Galatasaray on Tuesday night.
The Blues welcome Ajax to the Bridge for their next league phase fixture, scheduled for October 22. Benfica are back in England in Gameweek Three as they visit Newcastle United, but Mourinho also has a trip to Primeira Liga leaders Porto to navigate this weekend.
