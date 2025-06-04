How to Watch Chile vs. Argentina: World Cup Qualifying
Argentina’s place at the 2026 World Cup is already secure, but Chile, back-to-back Copa América winners less than a decade ago, risk missing out again.
They haven’t been on football’s biggest stage since 2014, and their qualifying campaign has so far been close to disastrous. Argentine Ricardo Gareca has overseen just two victories and his side are rooted to the bottom of the table having amassed a measly ten points through 14 games.
Their hopes of securing an automatic berth for next summer’s tournament are all but gone, and they require a drastic improvement if they’re to put themselves in contention for the intercontinental playoff spot.
Unfortunately, the world’s number-one ranked side are next on the horizon. While winning away from home on the continent is tough, Argentina have not even had a handful of blips and they’re unlikely to go easy on their upcoming opponents despite confirming their spot at the tournament by virtue of their 4–1 beatdown of Brazil in March.
Here’s how you can tune into the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Chile and Argentina.
When is Chile vs. Argentina?
The date of Chile vs. Argentina depends on where you are in the world. The qualifier kicks off on Wednesday, June 5 for anyone in the Americas and will start at 9 p.m. ET.
However, if you’re in the UK, prepare yourself for a late night. The game doesn’t get underway until 2 a.m. on Thursday.
How to Watch Chile vs. Argentina in UK & North America
While TNT Sports and Premier Sports have broadcast some of CONMEBOL’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, there are currently no streaming options for Chile vs. Argentina in the UK. The same goes for Mexico.
However, you can watch the upcoming qualifier via Fanatiz in the USA and Canada. FuboTV are also streaming the match for those in the US, as are TyC Sports Internacional.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, TyC Sports Internacional
United Kingdom
Not televised
Canada
Fanatiz Canada
Mexico
Not televised