How to Watch Club America vs. Chivas on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Liga MX action resumes following the September international break with the biggest game of Apertura 2025 regular season as the main event.
Club América will host Chivas to add a new chapter to the biggest rivalry in Mexican soccer, El Clásico Nacional.
The two rivals have had very different starts to the Liga MX Apertura 2025 season. América are still undefeated in the league and currently sit second in the standings with 17 points through seven games. Las Águilas look poised to make yet another deep run in the playoffs come November.
Meanwhile, Chivas have started the Gabriel Milito era on the wrong foot, managing just four points from six games to start the season, which is good for 16th in the table, only avoiding being bottom of the league thanks to goal difference.
Recent history of the rivalry is extremely one-sided. Of the nine Clásicos since the start of 2024, Chivas have only managed to win twice. However, both wins came during two-legged playoff ties where América ultimately advanced in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Despite América’s recent dominance, these games are usually strongly contested affairs where the unexpected is prone to happen. Chivas will be eager to end América’s unbeaten start of the season to finally kickstart their Apertura 2025 charge.
Here’s how you can watch El Clásico Nacional between Club América and Chivas on Saturday night.
What Time Does Club America vs. Chivas Kick-Off?
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off Time: 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT
How to Watch Club America vs. Chivas on TV and Live Stream
Liga MX fans in the U.S. can watch El Clásico Nacional on TV through TUDN USA and Univision. The match will also be available on streaming through ViX and fuboTV, but fans will need an active subscription to watch the match through these platforms.
In Mexico, the game will be broadcasted on TUDN and Canal 5, same as all other Club América home games. Viewers can also stream the game on ViX.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, ViX, fuboTV
Mexico
Canal 5, TUDN, ViX
What’s Next for Club América and Chivas?
After El Clásico Nacional, both Club América and Chivas are in for tough matchups.
Las Águilas will travel to face current table-toppers Monterrey in a rematch of the Apertura 2024 final on Sept. 20. Four days later, André Jardine’s men will face-off against Atlético San Luis, before returning to Mexico City to host Pumas in the capital city derby on Sept. 27.
Chivas will return to Guadalajara after the clash vs. América for two very tough back-to-back home games. Chivas will host Tigres on Sept. 17 and then reigning Liga MX champions Toluca on Sept. 20. They’ll then visit former manager Fernando Gago and Necaxa on Sept. 23. If Chivas haven’t shown significant improvement by then, Milito’s job could be in serious jeopardy.