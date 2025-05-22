How to Watch Club America vs. Toluca: Liga MX Clausura 2025 Final First Leg
Club América and Toluca will battle it out in what promises to be a thrilling Liga MX Clausura 2025 final between the two best teams in Mexico since the start of the year.
Toluca topped the standings during the regular season and then pulled off a gritty quarterfinals victory vs. Monterrey after a three-week break. Once in the semifinals, Antonio Mohamed‘s side were back to their best, following a 1–1 draw vs. Tigres in the first leg where they controlled proceedings, Toluca demolished their opponents in the home second leg with a dominant 3–0 effort.
América finished second in the standings and made light work of Pachuca in the semifinals. They then went on to continue their dominance over bitter city rivals Cruz Azul, coming back from two goals down to level the tie on aggregate and qualify to the final thanks to owning the higher-seed tiebreaker.
The Liga MX final promises to deliver a hard-fought heavyweight battle, don‘t miss any of the action of the first leg between Club América and Toluca.
What Time Does Club América vs. Toluca Kick-Off?
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / (May 23, 3 a.m. BST)
Club América vs. Toluca H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Club América: 4 wins
- Toluca: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Club America 3–0 Toluca (Mar. 1, 2025) - Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season
How to Watch Club America vs. Toluca: Liga MX Clausura 2025 Final (First Leg)
Liga MX fans in the U.S. can watch the first leg of the Liga MX final on TV via Univision and TUDN. It will also be broadcasted on streaming on the TUDN app and ViX Premium.
In Mexico, the first leg will be broadcasted on TV on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. Fans can also stream the match on ViX Premium or Azteca Deportes‘ website.