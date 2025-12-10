SI

How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

The Gunners are visiting the Jan Breydelstadion for the very first time.

James Cormack

Arsenal travel to Bruges off the back of their second defeat of the season.
Arsenal travel to Bruges off the back of their second defeat of the season. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal have a perfect Champions League record to maintain when they travel to Bruges for the first time on Wednesday night.

The Gunners head into their sixth league phase outing off the back of their second defeat of the season, and Mikel Arteta’s side have undeniably shown signs of wear and tear over the past couple of weeks.

Fitness issues and heavy workloads mean the Arsenal boss is bound to rotate his starting XI at the Jan Breydelstadion, where they’ll encounter a Club Brugge outfit with a fresh face in the dugout. Nicky Hayen worked wonders last season, but a loss of form heading into the bleak mid-winter has seen Brugge make a managerial change.

New boss Ivan Leko has anything but a simple assignment first up, but Brugge proved under Hayen that they can go toe-to-toe with some of the continent’s strongest forces.

Here’s how you can catch all the action from Bruges unfold around the world.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Club Brugge vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

  • Location: Bruges, Belgium
  • Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion
  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
  • VAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Arsenal Kick Off on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal’s upcoming encounter with the Belgian Pro League champions will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. The game can also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

DAZN are providing coverage of this Champions League fixture in the United States and Canada. Paramount+ is the leading broadcaster of this competition in the U.S., while those watching from Canada also have the option of fuboTV.

In Mexico, FOX One is the only streaming option.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

United States

Paramount+, DAZN USA

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

FOX One

What’s Next for Club Brugge, Arsenal?

Arteta’s squad management will come under scrutiny over the next couple of weeks, with Arsenal scheduled to play three more times before Christmas. Wolverhampton Wanderers, still winless in the Premier League, are up next for the Gunners on Saturday night.

They then travel to Everton the following Saturday and welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 23.

Club Brugge are also facing bottom dwellers this weekend, as they make the trip to Dender. New manager Leko duels his former employers, Gent, on Dec. 21, and they round off 2025 away at Genk on Boxing Day.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer