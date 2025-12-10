How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal have a perfect Champions League record to maintain when they travel to Bruges for the first time on Wednesday night.
The Gunners head into their sixth league phase outing off the back of their second defeat of the season, and Mikel Arteta’s side have undeniably shown signs of wear and tear over the past couple of weeks.
Fitness issues and heavy workloads mean the Arsenal boss is bound to rotate his starting XI at the Jan Breydelstadion, where they’ll encounter a Club Brugge outfit with a fresh face in the dugout. Nicky Hayen worked wonders last season, but a loss of form heading into the bleak mid-winter has seen Brugge make a managerial change.
New boss Ivan Leko has anything but a simple assignment first up, but Brugge proved under Hayen that they can go toe-to-toe with some of the continent’s strongest forces.
Here’s how you can catch all the action from Bruges unfold around the world.
What Time Does Club Brugge vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Bruges, Belgium
- Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
- VAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)
How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Arsenal Kick Off on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal’s upcoming encounter with the Belgian Pro League champions will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. The game can also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
DAZN are providing coverage of this Champions League fixture in the United States and Canada. Paramount+ is the leading broadcaster of this competition in the U.S., while those watching from Canada also have the option of fuboTV.
In Mexico, FOX One is the only streaming option.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Club Brugge, Arsenal?
Arteta’s squad management will come under scrutiny over the next couple of weeks, with Arsenal scheduled to play three more times before Christmas. Wolverhampton Wanderers, still winless in the Premier League, are up next for the Gunners on Saturday night.
They then travel to Everton the following Saturday and welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 23.
Club Brugge are also facing bottom dwellers this weekend, as they make the trip to Dender. New manager Leko duels his former employers, Gent, on Dec. 21, and they round off 2025 away at Genk on Boxing Day.