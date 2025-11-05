How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona are back in Champions League action on Wednesday as they make the trip to Bruges for the first time in 23 years.
Club Brugge are next up for Hansi Flick’s Barça, who returned to winning ways in La Liga on Sunday after they were beaten in the first Clásico of 2025–26. A courageous Elche proved to be the perfect tonic for the previous week’s disappointment, with Flick’s side picking them off in a fairly routine 3–1 win.
While Brugge have lost back-to-back games in this competition, Nicky Hayen’s side thumped Monaco at the Jay Braydelstadion in Gameweek 1. The hosts are certainly capable of upsetting a Barça team that remains depleted and tactically unsure.
Here’s how you can tune in to Barcelona’s upcoming clash.
What Time Does Club Brugge vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Bruges, Belgium
- Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
- VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)
How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
Wednesday’s duel in Bruges will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4 in the United Kingdom and available to stream on discovery+ and the discovery+ app. A discovery+ subscription will also mean you can tune in via Amazon Prime Video.
Prime Video is a streaming option for this game in the United States and Mexico, too, with a variety of Spanish broadcasts available in the U.S. These will be supplied by TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás. Paramount+ is the primary provider.
Caliente TV and FOX One are your two alternatives to Prime Video if you’re tuning in from Mexico.
The match is not available to watch in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One
Canada
N/A
What’s Next for Club Brugge and Barcelona?
Barcelona will host an open training session at the renovated Camp Nou ahead of a long-awaited return to their home after the international break. Before the third interval of 2025–26, Barça face Celta Vigo on the road this Sunday night.
The Blaugrana are visiting Chelsea in Gameweek 5 of the Champions League later this month, while Club Brugge travel to Sporting CP.