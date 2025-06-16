How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 16)
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Group C takes shape with Boca Juniors taking on Benfica and Chelsea battling LAFC in Group D.
The Club World Cup, redesigned this summer, features 32 teams from across the world competing in the United States. Two teams from the eight groups will advance to a knockout stage as teams fight for a place in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the same venue that'll host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Inter Miami and Al Ahly delivered an exciting match to raise the curtain, but neither side could find an opening goal in the affair. Most eyes will be on Chelsea given there could be a summer signing debut.
Here's how to watch all the Club World Cup action on Monday, June 16.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Club World Cup Schedule: Monday, June 16
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
3 p.m ET/Noon PT
Chelsea vs. LAFC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Boca Juniors vs. Benfica
Hard Rock Stadium
Chelsea get Monday's festivities underway against LAFC. The Blues face one of three Major League Soccer sides in the competition, but LAFC were only recently added to the tournament. Steve Cherundolo's team beat Club América in a play-off for the final spot this summer after Club Leon were removed amid a multi-club ownership rule violation.
Closing the day is Argentinian giant Boca Juniors against Portuguese league runners-up Benfica. An exciting event that'll likely play a major part in Group C qualification.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. LAFC, Boca Juniors vs. Benfica: Club World Cup
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United States
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
Egypt
DAZN, tabii, ON Time Sports, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN1 France
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Italia 1, Mediaset Infinity
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.