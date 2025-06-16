SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 16)

Saturday marks the beginning of the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the first of 63 matches at the tournament.

Max Mallow

The FIFA Club World Cup matchball.
The FIFA Club World Cup matchball. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Group C takes shape with Boca Juniors taking on Benfica and Chelsea battling LAFC in Group D.

The Club World Cup, redesigned this summer, features 32 teams from across the world competing in the United States. Two teams from the eight groups will advance to a knockout stage as teams fight for a place in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the same venue that'll host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Inter Miami and Al Ahly delivered an exciting match to raise the curtain, but neither side could find an opening goal in the affair. Most eyes will be on Chelsea given there could be a summer signing debut.

Here's how to watch all the Club World Cup action on Monday, June 16.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Club World Cup Schedule: Monday, June 16

Liam Delap
Liam Delap could make his Chelsea debut on Monday. / Chelsea

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

3 p.m ET/Noon PT

Chelsea vs. LAFC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica

Hard Rock Stadium

Chelsea get Monday's festivities underway against LAFC. The Blues face one of three Major League Soccer sides in the competition, but LAFC were only recently added to the tournament. Steve Cherundolo's team beat Club América in a play-off for the final spot this summer after Club Leon were removed amid a multi-club ownership rule violation.

Closing the day is Argentinian giant Boca Juniors against Portuguese league runners-up Benfica. An exciting event that'll likely play a major part in Group C qualification.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. LAFC, Boca Juniors vs. Benfica: Club World Cup

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

United States

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

Egypt

DAZN, tabii, ON Time Sports, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN1 France

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Italia 1, Mediaset Infinity

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana, Mitele Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

