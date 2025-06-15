How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 15)
Following Saturday’s tournament opener between Al Ahly and Inter Miami, there are three more tantalizing Club World Cup fixtures on Sunday.
Several European behemoths take to the field across the United States and the OFC’s only representatives are also in action. European champions Paris Saint-Germain are involved in the day’s standout fixture as they lock horns with Diego Simeone’s stubborn Atlético Madrid—a match-up that promises to have fans purring.
Supporters won’t want to miss a single moment, so here’s how to tune into the Club World Cup’s three fixtures on Sunday.
Club World Cup Schedule: Sunday, June 15
Bayern Munich are among the leading candidates for the trophy and have a kind starting fixture against Club World Cup minnows Auckland City in Cincinnati. The Bundesliga champions should make light work of New Zealand’s finest before more challenging group stage fixtures against Boca Juniors and Benfica. It could be a long old afternoon for the 13-time OFC Champions League winners.
Sunday’s second fixture should be far more evenly matched. PSG vs. Atlético Madrid is unlikely to disappoint and is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the entire group stage, with the recent UEFA Champions League winners tipped to prevail. Their menacing forward line will come up against the Spanish side’s resolute defense and dark arts in an intriguing battle of philosophies.
Al Ahly and Inter Miami will be tuning into Sunday’s late kick-off as their Group A opponents Palmeiras and Porto go head-to-head. A clash between Brazilian and Portuguese opposition will have audiences on the edge of their seats, with three points for either side proving potentially decisive in a fiercely competitive group.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
3 p.m. ET/Noon PT
PSG vs. Atlético Madrid
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Palmeiras vs. Porto
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
How to Watch Sunday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United States
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
