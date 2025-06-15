SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 15)

Three Club World Cup matches are staged on Sunday as several European giants get their campaigns underway.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid lock horns in Pasadena.
Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid lock horns in Pasadena. / IMAGO/AOP.Press

Following Saturday’s tournament opener between Al Ahly and Inter Miami, there are three more tantalizing Club World Cup fixtures on Sunday.

Several European behemoths take to the field across the United States and the OFC’s only representatives are also in action. European champions Paris Saint-Germain are involved in the day’s standout fixture as they lock horns with Diego Simeone’s stubborn Atlético Madrid—a match-up that promises to have fans purring.

Supporters won’t want to miss a single moment, so here’s how to tune into the Club World Cup’s three fixtures on Sunday.

Club World Cup Schedule: Sunday, June 15

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich kick off their campaign against Auckland City. / IMAGO/Passion2Press

Bayern Munich are among the leading candidates for the trophy and have a kind starting fixture against Club World Cup minnows Auckland City in Cincinnati. The Bundesliga champions should make light work of New Zealand’s finest before more challenging group stage fixtures against Boca Juniors and Benfica. It could be a long old afternoon for the 13-time OFC Champions League winners.

Sunday’s second fixture should be far more evenly matched. PSG vs. Atlético Madrid is unlikely to disappoint and is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the entire group stage, with the recent UEFA Champions League winners tipped to prevail. Their menacing forward line will come up against the Spanish side’s resolute defense and dark arts in an intriguing battle of philosophies.

Al Ahly and Inter Miami will be tuning into Sunday’s late kick-off as their Group A opponents Palmeiras and Porto go head-to-head. A clash between Brazilian and Portuguese opposition will have audiences on the edge of their seats, with three points for either side proving potentially decisive in a fiercely competitive group.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

PSG vs. Atlético Madrid

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Palmeiras vs. Porto

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

How to Watch Sunday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

United States

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

