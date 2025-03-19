How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Semifinals, Final: USA and UK TV and Streaming Guide
The Concacaf Nations League resumes and concludes during the March international break as four countries remain in the competition.
The United States takes on Panama while Mexico faces Canada in the semifinals of the competition. Winners on Thursday, Mar. 20 will advance to the final on Mar. 23 while the losers will play a third place match.
Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT look for revenge against the side that played a big part in their group stage elimination from Copa America last summer. On the other side, Jesse Marsch's Canada looks for a big win over Mexico and a spot in an international final.
Here's how to watch all the Concacaf Nations League action this week.
How to Watch the Concacaf Nations League in the USA: TV & Streaming Guide
All Concacaf Nations League semifinal, third place and final matches will be streamed on Paramount+. The tournament is also broadcast on CBS, the Golazo! Network and TNT, per Concacaf. Viewers can also tune in to Univision for Spanish language broadcasts.
Paramount+ is also the home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
How to Watch the Concacaf Nations League in the UK: TV & Streaming Guide
Outside North and South American countries, fans can watch the Nations League final on Concacaf GO and YouTube.
The games will also be broadcast on ESPN in the Netherlands.
What Time Does United States vs. Panana Kick-off? Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT
United States vs. Panama H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- United States: 2 wins
- Panama: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last Meeting: USA 2-0 Panama (Oct. 12, 2024) - International Friendly
What Time Does Canada vs. Mexico Kick-off? Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT (Friday)
Canada vs. Mexico H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Canada: 1 win
- Mexico: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Last Meeting: Mexico 0-0 Canada (Sept. 10, 2024) - International Friendly
When is the Concacaf Nations League Final?
The Concacaf Nations League final kicks off Sunday, Mar. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.