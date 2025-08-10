How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream: Community Shield
Liverpool have the chance to strut their stuff when they face Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Community Shield, with the Reds appearing in this fixture for the fourth time in seven years.
Their second Premier League title success booked them in for a summer outing under the arch, with novices Palace awaiting. Never before have the Eagles appeared in this fixture.
Arne Slot’s side are intent on retaining their league title in 2025–26, but recent history would suggest Liverpool are better off losing Sunday’s curtain-raiser. The last team to win this game and subsequently go on to win the league was Manchester City in 2018. The previous six winners, including the Reds in 2022, have all fallen short.
This may not be the grandest of Wembley occasions, but there’s nonetheless plenty of intrigue surrounding Slot’s new-look outfit off the back of their expensive summer.
Here’s how fans can tune into the action.
What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 10
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Unfortunately for UK viewers, Sunday’s Community Shield has been taken off free-to-air TV and will instead be broadcast by TNT Sports and will also be available via discovery+.
A discovery+ subscription, which includes access to TNT Sports, costs customers £30.99/month. A standalone TNT Sports monthly pass costs the same.
Elsewhere, the various Sportsnet channels are showing the game in Canada, while American supporters can tune in via ESPN+ and the ESPN App. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year
What Next for Liverpool and Crystal Palace?
Preseason has drawn to a close for both teams, with the start of the Premier League season less than a week away.
There’s a quicker turnaround for Liverpool, who get the 2025–26 campaign rolling on Friday night by welcoming Bournemouth to Anfield. The Reds have a tricky start to their title defence, as they then travel to Newcastle United and host Arsenal before the end of August.
Palace face Liverpool again at Selhurst Park on Sept. 27. Before that, the Eagles open up at Chelsea and begin their campaign in Europe, whatever competition that may be. Their clash with Nottingham Forest on Aug. 24 will be tasty.