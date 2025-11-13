How to Watch England vs. Serbia on TV, Live Stream
England host Serbia on Thursday evening in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium with a sense of unknown hanging over the fixture.
“We cannot really predict where the problems will come from,” Thomas Tuchel mused when faced with the prospect of playing a Serbian side under the stewardship of Veljko Paunović for the first time. Dragan Stojković, who was thumped 5–0 by England earlier this year, brought an end to his four-and-a-half-year reign in October.
Paunović has taken on the “duty” of managing his national team who still have a shot at making it into a playoff spot. England are already guaranteed a spot at the World Cup.
Here’s how to watch the mystery of Serbia’s trip to Wembley unfold.
What Time Does England vs. Serbia Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT
- Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)
- VAR: Clay Ruperti (NED)
How to Watch England vs. Serbia on TV and Live Stream
England’s third-ever meeting with Serbia will be free to watch for viewers in the United Kingdom. ITV 1 are the broadcasters domestically, offering up the cranky-cackling duo of Roy Keane and Ian Wright on punditry duties. STV Scotland will cover the contest on the other side of Hadrian’s Wall.
For those in the U.S. keen to drink in Tuchel’s iteration of the Three Lions, which should be enhanced by the return of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, FOX is the place to go. ViX and fuboTV will also show the Wembley occasion.
The match will be available in Mexico on Sky Sports and Sky+.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, UTV, STV Player
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for England and Serbia?
England end their qualification campaign against Albania in Tirana on Sunday. Depending on Thursday’s results, Serbia could be relying upon Tuchel’s side to do them a favour in their quest for World Cup qualification.
Serbia host Latvia this weekend. Stojković managed to oversee a 1–0 victory against this opposition back in September. However, given the impact that goal difference could have on the final table, they may need to run up the score in Leskovac.