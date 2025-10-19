How to Watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Victory for Real Madrid on Sunday will guarantee their spot at the top of La Liga when they host Barcelona in the first El Clásico of the season next weekend.
Barça were the favorites to retain their crown entering 2025–26, but injuries have so far conspired against them and a 4–1 defeat at Sevilla meant Madrid kept their place at the top after they beat Villarreal 3–1 before the break.
However, Xabi Alonso’s side cannot look too far ahead. While they’ve dominated this fixture over the past decade, Getafe can be stubborn and nasty opposition for Spain’s top dogs, and they’ll be keen to restore some momentum after a four-game winless run in the league.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Getafe on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Getafe vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Estadio Coliseum
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the U.S. can catch Real Madrid’s clash with Getafe on ESPN Select. Subscribers get access to the entire La Liga match calendar for the 2025–26 season, as well as every Copa del Rey fixture. You can tune in via the ESPN App, as well as ESPN Deportes, if you want to enjoy a Spanish broadcast.
FuboTV is an alternative option if you don’t have an ESPN subscription, but you can only access fuboTV’s stream if you are a paid subscriber.
Those in the U.K. can tune in on Premier Sports, which, too, requires an active subscription. Fans in Mexico can find the La Liga clash on Sky+ and Sky Sports.
TSN+ and Prime Video are your avenues if you’re watching in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
It’s a battle of the supergiants in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night as Real Madrid welcome Juventus to the Spanish capital. Alonso’s side have started their league phase campaign with a pair of wins, while the Bianconeri have played out two dramatic draws.
El Clásico is up next in La Liga for Los Blancos, with Barcelona on Madrid’s tail at the summit of the Spanish top flight heading into this weekend. Hansi Flick’s side dominated the head-to-head tussle last season, so Alonso will be keen to turn the tide next Saturday.