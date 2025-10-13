How to Watch Iceland vs. France on TV, Live Stream
France’s perfect start to World Cup qualifying means they should have few issues booking their place at next summer’s tournament in North America.
The 2018 world champions and 2022 finalists maintained their 100% record with a serene 3–0 victory over Azerbaijan, but they did lose Kylian Mbappé to an ankle injury. While the skipper is out of Monday’s clash against Iceland, recent reports suggest Real Madrid won’t be losing their talisman for a significant period of time.
Les Bleus made hard work of their next opponents in the reverse fixture last month, thanks to Aurélien Tchouaméni’s sending off, but Iceland, who sit third in Group D, have never beaten France in 16 meetings. Didier Deschamps will be on the cusp of the World Cup should that streak continue in Reykjavik.
Here’s how to tune into Monday’s action.
What Time Does Iceland vs. France Kick Off?
- Location: Reykjavik, Iceland
- Venue: Laugardalsvöllur
- Date: Monday, Oct. 13
- Kick-Off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Orel Grinfeld (ISR)
- VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
How to Watch Iceland vs. France on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video is your sole streaming option if you’re watching from the United Kingdom, with the game available to purchase for £2.49. A Prime subscription isn’t required, but you must have an Amazon account.
Prime Video is also available for those tuning in from the United States or Canada. DAZN is the other Canadian provider, but those in the United States have several accessible options. fuboTV, ViX and Tubi will be showing Monday’s qualifier live.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for France and Iceland?
France should have the chance to confirm their World Cup spot when they take on second-place Ukraine in Paris on November 13, before their qualifying campaign concludes away to Azerbaijan.
Iceland, who are competing with Ukraine for a playoff spot, are also making the long trip to Baku next month. The all-important clash with Ukraine is scheduled for the final matchday, in Warsaw, on November 16.