Real Madrid Learn Severity of Kylian Mbappe, Franco Mastantuono Injuries—Report
Real Madrid officials are confident Kylian Mbappé and Franco Mastantuono have avoided serious injuries on international duty, a report has revealed.
Mbappé arrived at France training with an ankle issue picked up in his last Madrid outing which was ultimately deemed to be minor, but a fresh blow to the same area during a 3–0 win over Azerbaijan soon saw him released from the squad.
News of Mbappé’s return to Madrid came just hours after Argentina revealed young midfielder Mastantuono was making the same trip because of a muscle overload.
With just two weeks until Madrid are due to face Barcelona in El Clásico, concerns about the pair’s fitness have been high among fans, but The Athletic state there is no such anxiety inside the club.
Mbappé has already undergone additional tests which are said to have confirmed his injury is not serious. As for Mastantuono, the 18-year-old is due for his own examinations in the coming days but there is already a confidence that he will not need long on the sidelines either.
No specific timelines are given for either player and their involvements in Madrid’s trip to Getafe on Oct. 19 still remain in doubt.
However, the subsequent meeting with Juventus in the Champions League three days later may be a realistic return target and there should be plenty of time for both players to recover before Barcelona visit the Santiago Bernabéu on Oct. 26.
In the meantime, Mbappé and Mastantuono will work on recovery alongside center back Dean Huijsen, who left the Spain squad earlier this week after complaining of muscle fatigue.
Reports suggest the defender may need up to two weeks to recover, meaning he will likely miss the games against Getafe and Juventus but, barring any unforeseen complications, should be ready to reclaim his starting role against Barcelona.