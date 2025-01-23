How to Watch Inter Miami's 2025 Preseason Tour
Inter Miami will kick off the defense of its Supporters' Shield trophy on February 22 when it hosts New York City FC at Chase Stadium.
To prepare for the big day, Javier Mascherano's side is currently embarking on a five-game preseason tour across North, South, and Central America, with scheduled stops in Peru, Panama, and Honduras.
The team has already played the first of those five matches, defeating Mexican side Club América on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here’s a look at the remaining four games and how you can watch them.
Inter Miami 2025 Preseason Tour: Dates and Match Locations
Following its victory over Club América, the next stop on Miami's preseason tour will take the team to Lima, Peru, where they will face the reigning champions, Club Universitario de Deportes.
From there, the MLS outfit will travel to Panama City to take on Sporting San Miguelito, before heading to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to face Club Deportivo Olimpia at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano.
The tour will conclude with a matchup against in-state rivals Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Venue
Club América
Saturday, January 18
10 p.m.
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada, United States)
Club Universitario de Deportes
Wednesday, January 29
8 p.m.
Estadio Monumental (Lima, Peru)
Sporting San Miguelito
Sunday, February 2
5 p.m.
Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez (Panama City, Panama)
Club Deportivo Olimpia
Saturday, February 8
8 p.m.
Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano (San Pedro Sula, Honduras)
Orlando City
Friday, February 14
7:30 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida, United States)
Inter Miami 2025 Preseason Tour: How to Watch
Miami's win over Club América was broadcast exclusively on Apple TV, available to those with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
It remains unclear whether the remaining four games will also be broadcast on Apple TV. However, last year, all of Miami's preseason fixtures were available on the platform.
Sports Illustrated has reached out to Inter Miami for comment.
Players to Watch During the Tour
Lionel Messi, as is often the case, will likely be the center of attention during Miami's preseason campaign. The Argentine star found the net against Club América, heading in from close range in the 34th minute.
Luis Suárez will also be one to watch. The Uruguayan striker, who was the club's top scorer across all competitions last season with 25 goals, recently signed a one-year contract extension. He’ll no doubt be eager to start the year in similar fashion.
Aside from the usual suspects, there are also several new faces for fans to keep an eye on, including winger Fafà Picault and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo—both of whom started the game against Club América
Haiti international Picault, who joined the Herons as a free agent after leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of last season, showed promising moments in attack before being substituted late on. Meanwhile, Ríos Novo shone in the shootout, saving two penalties to secure the win.