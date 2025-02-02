SI

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Sporting San Miguelito: Preseason Friendly

Inter Miami continue their preseason tour on Sunday, Feb. 2 when they face Sporting San Miguelito in Panama.

Max Mallow

Inter Miami should field a similar starting lineup to the one that faced Universitario.
Inter Miami travel to the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama to face Sporting San Miguelito as their preseason tour continues.

The Herons drew their first two preseason fixtures against Club America and Club Universitario de Deportes in January as Javier Mascherano continues to install his tactics and systeam ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Inter Miami plays Sporting San Miguelito in Panama on Sunday, then travel to Honduras to face Club Olimpia Deportivo before returning to the United States to face Orlando City.

Here's how fans in the United States can watch the game for free.

The preseason friendly will be broadcast on Inter Miami's website for free, as was the case for the game against Universitario. The preseason game in Honduras on Feb. 8 will also be broadcast for free on the Herons' website.

Other broadcast options outside of the United States and Canada are listed below:

  • Panamá Local Broadcast: SerTV, TV MAX, RPC
  • Rest of World: OneFootball

Mascherano will be happy with the team keeping a clean sheet last time out, but the team will be itching for a better offensive performance given the manager seems to prefer playing Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez together up top in a 4-4-2.

Inter Miami's preseason game against Sporting San Migueltio kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

