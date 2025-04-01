How to Watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup
Inter Miami travel west midweek to face LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
The first leg takes place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The quarterfinal is the only matchup between two Major League Soccer sides. Both LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps are still in the competition, but they play Liga MX's Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM respectively.
As such, MLS is guaranteed to have at least one representative in the final four. Same goes for Liga MX given Club America and Cruz Azul play each other in the quarterfinals.
Here's all the information you need to know ahead of LAFC vs. Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does LAFC vs. Inter Miami Kick-off?
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 2
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami : Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg
Fans can watch the first leg between LAFC and Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Fox Sports.
For Spanish coverage of the clash, tune in to TUDN or ViX.
Unlike most of Inter Miami and LAFC's matches, viewers cannot watch the Concacaf Champions Cup on Apple TV. The game is not available on MLS Season Pass.