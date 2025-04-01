SI

How to Watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup

Two of Major League Soccer's best clash in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Max Mallow

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami travel west for the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie.
/ Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami travel west midweek to face LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

The first leg takes place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The quarterfinal is the only matchup between two Major League Soccer sides. Both LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps are still in the competition, but they play Liga MX's Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM respectively.

As such, MLS is guaranteed to have at least one representative in the final four. Same goes for Liga MX given Club America and Cruz Azul play each other in the quarterfinals.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of LAFC vs. Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

What Time Does LAFC vs. Inter Miami Kick-off?

  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Stadium: BMO Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Apr. 2
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami : Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg

Fans can watch the first leg between LAFC and Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Fox Sports.

For Spanish coverage of the clash, tune in to TUDN or ViX.

Unlike most of Inter Miami and LAFC's matches, viewers cannot watch the Concacaf Champions Cup on Apple TV. The game is not available on MLS Season Pass.

