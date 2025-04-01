Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami vs. LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals?
All eyes are on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami travel to Los Angeles to take on LAFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
The start of Messi's 2025 campaign with the Herons has been marred by injury and fitness concerns. The 37-year-old already missed three of Inter Miami's nine matches across all competitions this season, and has only played a full 90 minutes three times.
Messi most recently suffered a minor muscle injury in the adductor area that prevented him from representing Argentina during the international break. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner returned in Inter Miami's 2–1 victory over Philadelphia Union at the weekend, though, and scored the winner for his side in just two minutes on the pitch.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
With less than four days between the MLS match and the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, Inter Miami are undoubtedly proceeding with caution when it comes to their captain.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami vs. LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals?
Yes, Messi will likely play for Inter Miami when the Herons take on LAFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner traveled with the team to Los Angeles and will be available to feature in Wednesday's clash.
Inter Miami are still monitoring Messi's minutes, though. It is possible the forward only features off the bench for a second half cameo, similar to his appearance against Philadelphia Union.
After the Herons' victory at the weekend, Mascherano issued an update on Messi's status ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
“The plan is for [Messi] to recover and travel to Los Angeles,” Mascherano said. “Obviously, he played [against Philadelphia] because he was feeling good. We didn’t take any risks with him. Maybe he wasn’t ready for 90 minutes, but playing around 45 including stoppage time was good for him."
Even if Messi is still not ready to play 90 minutes, the 37-year-old showed just how impactful he can be off the bench at the weekend. Should the Herons need a spark against LAFC, Messi is more than capable of putting in another super sub performance.
Barring any unexpected issues, all signs point to Messi making an appearance against the Black and Gold at BMO Stadium on Apr. 2.