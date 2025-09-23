How to Watch Lincoln vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs on upset alert in the Carabao Cup this week, as the six teams competing in this season’s Champions League begin their domestic cup campaigns.
We’ve already seen Manchester United succumb to League Two opposition, while Nottingham Forest surrendered a two-goal lead away at Swansea City last week. Something may well be in the air this term.
Chelsea have generally done a pretty good job of avoiding cup shocks since they were stunned at home by Bradford City in the FA Cup a decade ago, but they haven’t won this trophy in 10 years.
Enzo Maresca is blessed with an immensely deep squad thanks to BlueCo’s relentless player trading, and the Italian will likely make plenty of changes to the side that was beaten 2–1 at United on Saturday, which means the Blues are three games without a win in all competitions.
A high-flying Lincoln City have a history of impressive cup runs, but only twice before have they reached the fourth round of the League Cup. Victory for the hosts on Tuesday night would be a mammoth result.
Here’s how to tune into the action.
What Time Does Lincoln vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Huntingdon, England
- Stadium: LNER Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Matt Donohue
How to Watch Lincoln vs. Chelsea on TV and Live Stream
There isn’t a wide variety for early-stage Carabao Cup fixtures compared to your average Premier League or Champions League encounter, but there are nonetheless streaming options so supporters can watch Tuesday‘s clash.
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports are broadcasting more Carabao Cup games than ever, thanks to the introduction of Sky Sports+, which emerged last year. This is where you can watch Chelsea’s visit to Lincoln, while radio commentary is also available on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Paramount+ are once again streaming all notable Carabao Cup ties in the United States, but you can also watch the contest on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also an option in Canada, as is DAZN.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports+, BBC Radio 5 Live (radio commentary)
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Chelsea?
Chelsea are back in Premier League action at the weekend, as they face feeder club Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues then welcome Portuguese giants Benfica to west London for their second league phase outing of this season’s Champions League, and José Mourinho will be back at his old stomping ground, having recently succeeded Bruno Lage as Benfica manager.
Carabao Cup fourth round ties won’t take place until the end of October.