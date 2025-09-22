Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Lincoln: Garnacho Makes First Start
A productive debut season means Enzo Maresca isn’t under huge pressure to deliver silverware in his sophomore year, but even a brief trophy drought in west London can trigger desires for a managerial change.
While the Blues have advanced to multiple League Cup finals over the past decade, they haven’t won this competition since 2015.
Their domestic cup journey this term begins away at League One Lincoln City, and Maresca will surely use the extremities of his deep but injury-hit squad on Tuesday night. Some may question whether Chelsea have enough star talent to challenge for the Premier League title, but they certainly boast the requisite alternatives to compete on multiple fronts.
They’ve already proved themselves as an adept cup team under Maresca.
Here’s how the Italian could set the Blues up at the LNER Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Lincoln (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Robert Sánchez is suspended for Tuesday’s cup tie, but reserve goalkeeper Jörgensen was always going to play anyway.
RB: Malo Gusto—Reece James will be preserved for Saturday‘s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, with Gusto being rotated into the team here.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Chelsea supporters aren’t particularly enthused with Tosin, but Maresca currently trusts him more than Wesley Fofana, who’s being carefully managed off the back of persistent injury setbacks.
CB: Josh Acheampong—Trevoh Chalobah should earn some respite in midweek, with academy graduate Acheampong likely to make his first start since the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
LB: Jorrel Hato—The versatile Dutch defender didn’t enjoy himself on his previous start at left back against Brentford, with Marc Cucurella still the clear first-choice. Given the lack of alternatives, Hato will likely start at fullback on Tuesday as opposed to centre back.
CM: Andrey Santos—Chelsea have something in Santos, and many supporters are excited to see him in action here after his tidy cameo at Old Trafford.
CM: Enzo Fernández—With Dário Essugo out, Maresca may have to utilise one of his first-choice midfielders in Tuesday’s cup tie. Fernández may be the only player to retain their place from Saturday’s defeat.
RW: Alejandro Garnacho—The Argentine didn’t take to the field against his former club at the weekend, despite recording an assist against Brentford the weekend prior and offering a source of inspiration off the bench in Munich.
AM: Facundo Buonanotte—There’s no need to take a risk with Cole Palmer, so the door is open for loanee Buonanotte to, like Garnacho, make his first start for the club.
LW: Jamie Gittens—Gittens has had a subdued start to his Chelsea career, but this is a great opportunity for the talented winger to shift gears and spark some momentum.
ST: Marc Guiu—The returning striker was brought back as mitigation for nights like these, with Maresca bound to utilise the former Barcelona man to ensure João Pedro can properly recover ahead of the weekend.