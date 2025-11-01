How to Watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream
Aston Villa are aiming to pile even more misery on struggling Liverpool this weekend when the pair clash in the Premier League at Anfield.
The Reds, who have lost six of their last seven matches and are staring at five straight league defeats for the first time since 1953, exited the Carabao Cup midweek and are already seven points off table-toppers Arsenal in the Premier League. With Real Madrid and Manchester City to come after Villa’s visit, things could get worse before they get better.
Challenging upcoming fixtures mean victory against the Villans is essential for under-fire Arne Slot, who is feeling the heat for the first time during his Liverpool tenure as he suffers the worst run of his managerial career.
Villa, meanwhile, are in strong form having won their last four matches, including an impressive 1–0 victory over Man City last weekend. They will be brimming with confidence for their trip to Merseyside having shaken off their patchy early season form.
Here is how supporters can watch a crucial encounter between Liverpool and Villa.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Paul Tierney
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream
TNT Sports usually broadcast Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League in the United Kingdom, but there isn’t one this weekend. Instead, they will be showing Liverpool’s clash against Villa, with the game also accessible on discovery+.
fuboTV will be broadcasting the fixture in both the United States and Canada—with DAZN also carrying the game in the latter—while Caliente TV is the destination for those in Mexico.
In the U.S., the match can also be viewed on the NBC Sports App or nbcsports.com, as well as USA Network, UNIVERSO and Telemundo.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Liverpool and Aston Villa?
As mentioned, Liverpool have two extremely challenging fixtures on the horizon. Real Madrid visit Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and then the Reds make the journey to Man City in the Premier League next Sunday.
Villa host Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League on Thursday evening, before welcoming high-flyers Bournemouth to the Midlands in the Premier League.