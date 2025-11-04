How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Real Madrid have combined for 21 conquests of the continent, and the pair have certainly grown familiar with one another in recent years.
The two grand European institutions are preparing for their seventh meeting since Madrid toppled a Jürgen Klopp-led Reds in the 2018 Champions League final. The Premier League side, having been subject to eight defeats in nine head-to-head meetings, finally got one over Los Blancos at Anfield last season, with Arne Slot’s side dominating in a 2–0 triumph.
However, a lot has changed in the space of 12 months, with Madrid poised to put up a much stiffer challenge against a Liverpool team that’s embarked on a title defence that very few foreshadowed. A 2–0 win over Aston Villa has ignited hope of a revival, though, and a triumph over Xabi Alonso’s Madrid would embolden projections that Slot’s men are on the right track once more.
The visitors arrive with the drama of their Clásico victory behind them, and their dazzling display against Valencia on Saturday has only stiffened their belief in notching an impressive win on Merseyside in midweek.
Here is how supporters can watch Tuesday’s Anfield blockbuster.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: István Kovács (ROU)
- VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)
Amazon Prime Video have wisely selected Liverpool vs. Real Madrid to be one of the 17 Champions League fixtures they’re exclusively streaming on their platform in the United Kingdom this season. The rest of Tuesday night’s coverage will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
There are more providers in the United States, including Paramount+. TUDN, Univision and ViX are offering a Spanish broadcast of the mouth-watering duel.
Prime Video are also showing the game across North America, with those watching from Canada having the option to tune in via DAZN or fuboTV. Alternatives in Mexico include HBO Max and TNT Sports.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool will be relishing their upcoming Premier League clash at the Etihad against Manchester City if they overcome Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The contest may well decide who’ll compete more fiercely with Arsenal for the league title.
The Reds face Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in their next Champions League fixture on November 26, with Real Madrid visiting Olympiacos on the same day.
The La Liga leaders have a tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano up next domestically, with that game scheduled for Sunday afternoon.