How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton on TV, Live Stream
Unconvincing 100 per centers Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup campaign at Anfield against Championship side Southampton on Tuesday night.
The historic summer spenders have offered glimpses of their very best amid a productive start to the new season, but Arne Slot’s side are yet to produce 90 minutes of sustained majesty.
They have a chance to assert all-out dominance against an out-of-sorts Saints side that are yet to recover from the misery of 2024–25, although Slot could make 11 changes to the team that started Saturday‘s Merseyside Derby success.
Here is how you can tune into Tuesday’s cup tie.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Southampton Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton on TV and Live Stream
You’re spoilt for choice if you’re watching Liverpool vs. Southampton from the United Kingdom.
While Sky subscribers can tune into the game on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky GO, it’s also being shown on free-to-air TV. ITV have secured the rights for the fixture, as they did for Manchester United’s humiliating second-round defeat at Grimsby Town. You can tune in on ITV1 and ITVX, as well as STV if you’re watching live from Scotland.
A Paramount+ subscription is needed if you want to catch the game from the United States, but the seemingly ubiquitous Amazon are also streaming the fixture. Prime Video is an option in the U.S. and Canada, although DAZN may be a preferred route if you’re tuning in from the latter, given that their subscriptions offer streams for a variety of competitions.
In Mexico, you have the choice of Disney+ or ESPN3.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico
What’s Next for Liverpool?
Liverpool visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with the Eagles currently enjoying a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having downed the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield last month.
Slot’s side then travel to Istanbul for a potential banana skin Champions League fixture against Galatasaray, although their hosts were thumped 5–1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in Gameweek 1 of the league phase.
The fourth round of the Carabao Cup doesn’t get underway until the end of October.