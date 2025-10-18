SI

How to Watch Man City vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

Everton have a wretched record at the Etihad heading into Saturday’s meeting.

James Cormack

Pep Guardiola faces off against David Moyes at the Etihad this weekend.
Pep Guardiola faces off against David Moyes at the Etihad this weekend. / Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton are searching for their first victory at the Etihad in 15 years when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Emboldened by David Moyes‘ return this calendar year and the opening of their swanky new home, the Toffees are targeting their first top-half finish in the top flight since 2020–21 this season. They currently sit eighth, and will leapfrog their upcoming opponents if they secure an unlikely triumph.

Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are unbeaten since the September international break and have shown signs of contending after a disappointing 2024–25 campaign. Erling Haaland’s outstanding form has ensured they remain in touching distance of the leaders at this early stage, and a win here could send them top for a few hours.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs. Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

What Time Does Man City vs. Everton Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Tony Harrington
  • VAR: Nick Hopton

How to Watch Man City vs. Everton on TV and Live Stream

This fixture falls under the 3 p.m. blackout, so it will not be televised in the United Kingdom. As a result, you’ll have to look out for the radio coverage provided by Manchester City themselves.

However, there are streaming options available in North America, with Peacock holding the rights in the United States. Amazon Prime Video are providing coverage for those tuning in from the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Canadians have a few avenues for watching this Premier League clash, including the Fubo Sports Network and DAZN.

Caliente TV is the primary Mexican broadcaster of Saturday’s game.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

N/A - radio coverage provided by Man City Radio

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 9 Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Man City and Everton?

Man City are back on the continental scene in midweek, as they travel to Spain to face a deceptively good Villarreal side. Marcelino’s Yellow Submarine are third in La Liga and earned their first Champions League point thanks to Renato Veiga’s late header against Juventus on Matchweek 2.

A trip to Villa Park is up next for Guardiola’s side in the Premier League on Oct. 26.

Everton have the week off before they’re next in action, and they have another tricky league outing as Tottenham Hotspur, who sit third in the table, visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

