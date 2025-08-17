SI

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream: Premier League Opening Day

Man Utd’s bitter rivalry with Arsenal dates back to the the late 1990s and early noughties.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man Utd are under pressure to make a fast start after last season’s dire displays.
Man Utd are under pressure to make a fast start after last season’s dire displays. / IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

There is undoubtedly one standout fixture form the first round of Premier League action: Manchester United vs. Arsenal.

These two historic rivals lock horns at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener, both aiming to deal a damaging blow to their foes early in the campaign. Sunday’s duel between English giants will be fiercely competitive and undoubtedly attract eyes from across the world.

Fortunately for those keen to witness the action unfold live, the match between the Red Devils and the Gunners will be broadcast on a myriad of streaming platforms in a host of countries.

Here’s how those in the United Kingdom and North America can tune into the action.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Venue: Old Trafford
  • Date: Sunday, August 17
  • Kick-off time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Simon Hooper
  • VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Viktor Gyokeres
Viktor Gyökeres will make his Premier League debut. / X/Arsenal

Arsenal’s trip to United will be one of 215 live matches broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom across the 2025–26 Premier League season, although a paid subscription is required to catch the drama.

FuboTV is broadcasting the match in both the United States and Canada, with NBC among streaming platforms in the former and DAZN another distributor in the latter.

The fixture will be shown on HBO Max in Mexico.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network

Mexico

Max Mexico

What’s Next for Man Utd and Arsenal?

United continue their Premier League campaign away at Fulham before a rare Carabao Cup second round fixture sees them travel to League Two Grimsby Town. The Red Devils close the month out at home to Burnley.

Arsenal have just two fixtures remaining in August, starting with a visit from Leeds United next weekend and finishing with an eye-catching trip to Anfield to face Premier League champions Liverpool.

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

