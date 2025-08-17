How to Watch Man Utd vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream: Premier League Opening Day
There is undoubtedly one standout fixture form the first round of Premier League action: Manchester United vs. Arsenal.
These two historic rivals lock horns at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener, both aiming to deal a damaging blow to their foes early in the campaign. Sunday’s duel between English giants will be fiercely competitive and undoubtedly attract eyes from across the world.
Fortunately for those keen to witness the action unfold live, the match between the Red Devils and the Gunners will be broadcast on a myriad of streaming platforms in a host of countries.
Here’s how those in the United Kingdom and North America can tune into the action.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Venue: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, August 17
- Kick-off time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Paul Tierney
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal’s trip to United will be one of 215 live matches broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom across the 2025–26 Premier League season, although a paid subscription is required to catch the drama.
FuboTV is broadcasting the match in both the United States and Canada, with NBC among streaming platforms in the former and DAZN another distributor in the latter.
The fixture will be shown on HBO Max in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Man Utd and Arsenal?
United continue their Premier League campaign away at Fulham before a rare Carabao Cup second round fixture sees them travel to League Two Grimsby Town. The Red Devils close the month out at home to Burnley.
Arsenal have just two fixtures remaining in August, starting with a visit from Leeds United next weekend and finishing with an eye-catching trip to Anfield to face Premier League champions Liverpool.