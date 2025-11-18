How to Watch Mexico vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The Mexico national team return to U.S. soil for a friendly match against Paraguay at the Alamodome in San Antonio, T.X., aiming to win their first match since the 2025 Gold Cup final.
It’s the final game of 2025 for Javier Aguirre’s side. A much-needed victory would boost the confidence of a team that’s struggled in recent friendlies.
Mexico were unable to beat Japan, South Korea, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay in their last five games. However, El Tri were better than La Celeste in a scoreless draw at the weekend and will be hoping to build on that performance.
Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay have also struggled recently, so Mexico should have enough quality to defeat La Albirroja as preparations continue with the 2026 World Cup just over 200 days away.
Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Paraguay on Saturday night.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Paraguay Kick-Off?
- Location: San Antonio, T.X.
- Stadium: Alamodome
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Mexico vs. Paraguay on TV and Live Stream
El Tri fans in the United States can watch the game through TUDN USA, Univision and Fox Deportes. Mexico’s clash against Paraguay will also be available on streaming via ViX and the Fox Sports App.
As is often the case, fans in Mexico have two nationally televised options to catch the action, with Canal 5 and Azteca 7 broadcasting the game. TUDN is another avenue to watch the match. Those who want to watch the game on streaming can do so via Azteca Deportes and ViX.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes
What’s Next for Mexico?
Mexico will not play another game before 2025, though, El Tri will learn their initial World Cup opponents during the group stage draw on Dec. 5.
Pending official announcement, reports indicate Mexico will play a couple of friendly games in Jan. 2026. However, because there’s no official FIFA international action during those dates, Aguirre’s roster will likely only feature players from Liga MX and MLS.
The March international break will be the next and final time Aguirre will be able to call upon his complete roster before the World Cup. Reports suggest Portugal and Belgium are likely opponents.