How to Watch Mexico vs. River Plate: International Friendly
Coming off a victory over Internacional last week, Mexico visit River Plate at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to put an end to their adventure in South America. It'll be their final game before March's Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Canada.
El Tri pulled off an impressive performance at the Arena Beira-Rio and defeated Inter 2–0. With a number of debutants and a lineup constructed mainly of players that had never played together, Mexico looked poised, grew into the game and took advantage of their opportunities in front of goal. Many doubted and even criticized the roster and the overall expedition to South America, but the victory in Brazil silenced many of the critics.
River Plate kicks off their 2025 league season this upcoming weekend, with the game against Mexico serving as the final tune up match of the year for Marcelo Gallardo's side, a year where he'll hope to conquer the Copa Libertadores for the third time as manager of Los Millonarios. Players of European pedigree and World Cup champions like Manuel Lanzini, Germán Pezzella and Gonzalo Montiel look primed to feature from the start.
This will be the second time in history that El Tri faces River Plate. The two met in a friendly match nearly 75 years ago when River made a preseason tour in Mexico. On Feb. 19, 1950, Mexico defeated the Argentine club 2–0 at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City.
What Time Does Mexico vs. River Plate Kick-off?
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET
Fans in the U.S. can watch all the action of El Tri's final game of their January tour on TUDN and Univision. On streaming, the game will be available on the TUDN app and ViX Premium.
In Mexico, fans can watch the game on Azteca 7, Canal 5, and TUDN, also available on streaming on ViX Premium.